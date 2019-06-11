Susanna Wolk Will Be LEAVING EDEN This Summer

Susanna Wolk (Choir Boy, Waitress, Finding Neverland) will be joining the team of the world premiere production of LEAVING EDEN as the director. Previously announced director James Monaghan will be departing the production to Asolo Repertory Theatre as their new Dramaturg/Literary Manager.

With book and lyrics by Jenny Waxman, music by Ben Page, and additional music by Ada Westfall, LEAVING EDEN poses the question: What is the cost of creation?

Wolk states, "I'm so excited to be joining the extremely talented and accomplished Leaving Eden team. It's a thrilling opportunity to tell a story about the complexity of the female experience, and I can't wait to hear the conversations about creation, sisterhood, and faith, that this beautiful show will spark."

The previous announced production is an Official Selection of the 2019 New York Musical Festival's Next Link Project and will play five performances only at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036). Performances are Tuesday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m.; Thursday, July 18 at 9:00 p.m.; Friday, July 19 at 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, July 21 at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 21 at 9:00 p.m. Starting June 13, 2019, $35 tickets will be available at nymf.org/leavingeden.



In the beginning ...

God created man and woman, Adam and Lilith, he created them. Lilith has some questions, Adam has some rules, and in a modern metropolis, Eve must deal with a mess of her own creation.

LEAVING EDEN is a creation myth musical that poses the question: Is there wisdom in the Garden? And will we have to leave Eden to really know?



The production stars Sarah-Anne Martinez (Molly in Peter and the Starcatcher at Festival 56) as Lilith, Janet Krupin (If/Then, Hands on a Hardbody) as Lily, Gabrielle McClinton (Chicago, Pippin) as Eve, Azudi Onyejekwe (The Great Comet, Violet) as Modern Adam, and Ian Ward (Gettin' the Band Back Together, TV: Veronica Mars) as Ancient Adam.

The production features scenic design by Alayna Klein, costume design by Whitney Locher, and lighting design by Amanda Clegg Lyon. Kimberly O'Laughlin is the sound designer, Jon Bleicher is the general manager, Daryl Eisenberg is the casting director, and Alexis Nalbandian is the stage manager.



LEAVING EDEN plays the following schedule as part of the NEW YORK MUSICAL FESTIVAL:

Tuesday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at 9 p.m. Friday, July 19 at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Individual tickets are $35 and will be available online on June 13 at nymf.org/leavingeden or by calling 866-811-4111. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater 30 minutes prior to performance.

Website: leavingedenmusical.com or nymf.org/leavingeden





