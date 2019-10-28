Steven Cutts Set To Direct World Premiere Of HAZING U: A MODERN GREEK TRAGEDY 

LA Ti DO Productions has announced Camp movie actor and Hairspray Broadway alum, turned writer-director, Steven Cutts, will helm the world premiere of Hazing U: A Modern Greek Tragedy, a new play penned by Zachary Harris Martin. David Robert Moore (War Horse) will associate direct, and Courtney Reed (Aladdin, In the Heights) joins in a consulting role. Don Mike Mendoza of LA Ti DO serves as Executive Producer, with casting to be announced.

The play takes place inside a frat house of a Michigan University. As the pledging process comes to an end and the first night of Hell Week begins, the events of one night will change the lives of everyone forever. Hazing U explores the malevolent underbelly that exists in American college fraternity life, and further exposes this nationwide epidemic that has long been overlooked.

Prior to this, Hazing U had three closed door table reads in preparation for its upcoming mounting. The new work will be presented as part of NY Winterfest Festival, where it will play the Off-Off Broadway Hudson Guild Theatre. Shows will run Saturday December 28 @2:45pm, Friday January 3 @9pm, and Sunday January 5 @3:30pm.

Running Time: Approx. 82 Mins. (No Intermission)

To Support the Project & for more information: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hazingyounyc





