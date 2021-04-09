Stephanie Lexis Kicks Off Actors Fund Fundraiser With Parody NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY: QUARANTINE EDITION

Broadway Body Positivity Project founder Stephanie Lexis has released her latest parody sketch, "Now That's What I Call Broadway: Quarantine Edition," as part of an online fundraiser for The Actors Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief. Click here to donate.

In this musical comedy sketch, aspiring SNL guest writer and host Stephanie Lexis compiles popular Broadway show tunes and changes the lyrics to reflect a year of quarantine. The sketch features Lexis's Patti LuPone impression and a special appearance from Instagram/TikTok sensation The Broadway HotDog. Click here to watch the sketch.

"This past year has taken its toll on the theatre community. A lot of my theatre friends fell into a deep depression from the social deprivation and financial uncertainty," says Lexis. "Knowing the 1 year anniversary of the Broadway shutdown was approaching, I wanted to bring some relief to the community in the 2 ways I could best: through laughter and through fundraising. I got the green light from The Actors Fund to promote my comedy sketch as a fundraiser for their COVID-19 Emergency Relief."

STEPHANIE LEXIS is a comedienne, singer-songwriter, actress, and body positivity activist from New Jersey. When Stephanie is not performing and writing her own material, she is running her online initiative Broadway Body Positivity Project, which aims to make theatre spaces more equitable for performers of all body types!