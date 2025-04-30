Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup Will Host EVERYONE DANCE, SPRING 25

The event will take place Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 12:30-1:30PM.
Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup will present Everyone Dance, Spring 25 on Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 12:30-1:30PM at Columbia University's Miller Theater, 2960 Broadway, NYC. Admission is free. To learn more, visit sndancegroup.org/events/everyone-dance-2025.
SND's EVERYONE DANCE program, developed by Stefanie Nelson in 2014 in collaboration with AHRC NYC, a disabilities service organization, provides creative environments for dancers with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Manhattan.
Currently offering over 150 free weekly dance classes and performance opportunities with workshops led by Sara Galassini, Ervine Haskins, & Kareem Harris. Disabled dancers participate in classes, workshops, and performances, featuring dancers from various adult day service and employment business service programs to the general public. Intellectual disability, as opposed to physical disability, has been egregiously overlooked in terms of disability funding for art projects and artistic enrichment.
“At SND, we believe that true artistry transcends perceived limitations. Since 2014, my work with disabled dancers at AHRC NYC and my collaborations with visionary designers like Terrence Zhou at New York Fashion Week have deepened my commitment to creating platforms where all bodies and identities are celebrated. This performance reaffirms our belief that inclusion fuels creativity, challenges conventions, and reveals the limitless beauty and joy of human expression,” said Stefanie Nelson.
Prodigal Daughter, excerpt
Choreography, Costume, & Lighting Design: Thy-Lan Alcalay
Performers: Thy-Lan Alcalay, Idea Reid, Abigail Mankin, Grace Woleck, Sarah Ashkin, Noa Kamiya Sound Designer: MESA
“A Black Hole is Everything a Star Longs to Be” - Kara Walker
Choreography: Marjani-Forte Saunders in collaboration with Idea Reid
Performer: Idea Reid
Music: I Won't Complain by Rev. Paul Jones and Empty Grail by Vernon Reid
Serenity
Choreography: Jamel Mills
Performers: Jamel Mills, Wayne Rogers, Letitia Mendez
Music: Serenity by Journey to Ix
Mime Dance
Choreographed and performed by Nadirah Walker and Enrique Viera
Music: Overnight/Lemonde by Richard Carter
The Rhythm of Life
Choreography: Holly Cruz
Performed by AHRC NYC's Our Broadway!
Music: Rhythm of Life from Sweet Charity (sung live)
Untitled
Choreography: Kareem Harris
Performers: AHRC NYC's Everyone Dance
Music: Last Last by Burna Boy
Audience dance party led by Ervine Haskins w AHRC NYC Dancers
NYC free public performance venues have included Theaterlab, Hudson River Park Trust Pier 64, Baryshnikov Arts Center, STEPS on Broadway, REEL ABILITIES FILM FESTIVAL, AHRC NYC's Church Ave residence, Theater MITU, Triskelion Arts.
Everyone Dance is made possible in part, by the National Endowment for the Arts, the West Harlem Development Corporation, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.
