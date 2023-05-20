Stag and Lion Theatre Company to Present CHARLEY'S AUNT FROM ACROSS THE POND This Month

Performances will begin May 26th.

The Brandon Thomas Comedy Charley's Aunt makes its revival in the heart of Manhattan, NY. Coming this May 26th Stag and Lion Theatre Company will be opening the British farce at the Trinity Theatre located at 422 West 57th Street.

Director and Founder of Click Here, Joshua Koehn has been producing shows in the heart of midtown since 2018.

"Stag & Lion brings a long lost style back to theatre. In the old days, before the 20th century, the theatre was vibrant and breathed life between actor and audience, between their reality and ours. We do not think the audience should be regulated to sitting like good boys and girls in the dark, but to experience our world with us. Our stage is wooden, our amber lights make it glow, and audiences are transported back in time to a theatre experience like no other. Laugh at our clowns, get angry at our villains, sigh with our lovers, cry at misfortunes and applaud happy endings."- Joshua Koehn

For Tickets visit Click Here




Recommended For You