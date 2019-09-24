St. Andrews Theater And BC/EFA Present First Annual BROADWAY SCARES

St. Andrews Theater presents the first annual Broadway Scares on Halloween night, in association with BC/EFA, at a secret location on the waterfront in Astoria.

The production is created and directed by Chris Fink (House of Yes, Speakeasy Dollhouse, The Box) and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre (Forbidden Broadway, Spamilton). Special guests will be announced soon.

The immersive Halloween event will feature live performances by Broadway artists, a costume contest with prizes and DJs from across the world culminating in an evening of revelry in support of BC/EFA.

Tickets start at $30. For more information, click here or email us at broadwayscares@gmail.com



