Midnight Snack Productions To Present Industry Reading Of AND EAT IT TOO

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Midnight Snack Productions is continuing their Bread 'n' Butter Developmental Reading Series with a one-night reading of And Eat It Too by Avery L. Ingvarson.

Directed by Aaron Clark Burstein, the reading stars Burstein, Ranana Chernin, Katie Royse Ginther, Esme Mitchell, Matthew Penalva, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, Adrian Walker, and Devin Zain.

Described as a mix between The Boys in the Band, The Exterminating Angel, and No Exit, And Eat It Too follows a long-term friend group through what should be a normal unspecific game night hang, if not for each member bringing in their own self-centered baggage to derail the evening.

The reading is on Saturday, March 21st at 7:00pm at The Studio at The Tank.

The show will run approximately 95 minutes with no intermission and tickets are free.

Tickets can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/and-eat-it-too-by-avery-l-ingvarson-tickets-1985062175403?aff=oddtdtcreator