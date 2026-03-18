IATI Theater Will Host ÁGORA 2026: A Week of Latinx Performances and Workshops

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IATI Theater will present Ágora 2026, a week-long festival of performance, workshops, and community exchange taking place March 16-22 at IATI Theater. Bringing together three of IATI's signature programs: Tertulia, Mujerstory, and Queertástico. The festival creates a shared platform for artistic dialogue across disciplines, identities, and communities.

Ágora opens on March 16 with a staged reading of The Golden Door and continues throughout the week with performances, workshops, and community gatherings that reflect the diverse voices shaping contemporary Latinx performance.

The festival culminates in three signature performance events:

• Queertástico - Friday, March 20 at 7:00 PM

• Mujerstory - Saturday, March 21 at 3:00 PM

• Tertulia - Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 PM

Originally developed as separate fiestas throughout the year, these programs now meet within a single festival structure, while preserving the distinct spirit of each initiative.

A central component of Ágora 2026 is its week-long workshop series, offering artists and community members opportunities to engage directly with creative practices across disciplines through performance, movement, storytelling, comedy, and creative exploration. Designed to remain affordable and accessible, the workshops foster shared learning while opening pathways for new audiences to encounter IATI Theater's artistic community.

Workshop Schedule

Tuesday, March 17

• Tip Jar to Salary: Financial Mastery for Artists at 3:00 PM

• Tai Ji Chuan Workshop at 6:00 PM

Wednesday, March 18

• Stand-Up Comedy Workshop at 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 19

• Improv en Spanglish: Sí, And...! at 6:00 PM

Friday, March 20

• Clowning: Our Unique Ridiculousness at 5:00 PM

Saturday, March 21

• Puppet Making Workshop (Ages 5-12) at 12:00 PM

More than a festival, Ágora is a place where artists and audiences gather to share stories, ideas, movement, music, and imagination, creating space for artistic exchange, dialogue, and shared experience.