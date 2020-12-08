Source Material Presents HOMESICK, A Short Dance FIlm On Zoom

Source Material will present the World Premiere of Homesick, a short dance film starring dancer and choreographer Danielle Agami (Batsheva Dance Company, Ate9), directed by Samantha Shay (In These Uncertain Times with Source Material) with music by ZAAR (Iceland-based Danish musician).

The performance will be livestreamed on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 10:00 am PDT/1 PM EDT. The recorded performance will be available for purchase and viewing through Sunday, January 10, 2021. Admission is a sliding scale donation of $10-$25. No one will be turned away due to a lack of funds. Tickets are available for advance purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/homesick-livestream-tickets-132089498245.

Homesick is a viscerally tangible story of a woman and her compulsive, introverted desire for connection. This short dance film is a cinematic interpretation of Danielle Agami's solo dance-theatre performance Framed, which is centered around a break up, and the nomadic life of an artist. Not only a rounded portrait of a dancer, but of a woman inhabiting an ever-evolving emotional environment, Homesick utilizes the medium of dance to externalize, express, and even explain the harmony, synchronicity, and stutter of the interpersonal.

The film will run approximately 15 minutes, followed by a Q&A with Samantha Shay (Director), Danielle Agami (Dancer & Choreographer), Victoria Sendra (Cinematographer), and Sara Flindt (Composer), moderated by Dance Artist, Filmmaker, and Professor of Dance Cinema at CalArts, Francesca Penzani. Total running time will be approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

A recording of the film and Q&A will be made available by private link to ticket holders, viewable through January 10th, 2021. www.homesickthefilm.com.