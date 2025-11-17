Some Pulp Fiction Will Present New David Lynch Tribute Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Some Pulp Fiction will present a new one-night performance on December 11 at The PIT Loft in New York City, featuring an improvised interpretation of what the troupe describes as a “lost” script by filmmaker David Lynch.

The piece will blend mystery, comedy, and surreal imagery in tribute to Lynch, who died on January 15, 2025. The event will explore themes and tonal shifts associated with his work, including moments of unease, abstraction, and sincerity.

The production will invite audiences into a dreamlike world shaped by the ensemble’s improvisation, drawing from the moods and visual language that defined Lynch’s filmmaking. The cast will perform the entire “film” live, building each moment from the found-script prompt and their own collaborative instincts.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

The performance will take place on Thursday, December 11 at 9:00 p.m. at The PIT Loft, located at 154 W. 29th St., New York, NY, 10001. Tickets are currently available.