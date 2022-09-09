Soho Playhouse Announces Winners as Part of The International Fringe Encore Series

SoHo Playhouse has announced 9 winners from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, Brighton Fringe, Cincinnati Fringe Festival, Hollywood Fringe, and Edmonton Fringe, as part of The International Fringe Encore Series. The annual series features some of the best productions from fringe theater festivals across the globe, and this year will include two Fringe First Award-Winners from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

This year's selections include the previously announced Abortion Weekend by Jairis Carter & Mareshah Dupree from Hollywood Fringe Festival, and Wisdom of a Brighton Whore by Isabella McCarthy from Brighton Fringe Festival. These productions will be joined by Generic Male by Darren Stevenson of Push Physical Theatre from The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, and Six Chick Flicks or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic by TJ Dobb, Kerry Ipema and KK Apple from The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, Be My Thief by Mac Rogers and Gideon Productions from Cincinnati Fringe, Afghanistan Is Not Funny by Henry Naylor from Hollywood Fringe, The Stakeout by Martin Dockery & Andrew Broaddus from Edmonton Fringe, Truth's A Dog Must to Kennel by Tim Crouch from Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Fringe First Award-winner), and Aberdeen by Cassie Workman from Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Fringe First Award-winner).

The International Fringe Encore Series is curated by SoHo Playhouse Artistic Director, Darren Lee Cole, Britt LaField (SoHo Playhouse), Scott Morfee (Barrow Street Theatre), Kristina Olson (Barrow Street Theatre), Matthew Quinn (Theatre Asylum).

This year's selection committee traveled to numerous fringe festivals, including The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, Brighton Fringe, Cincinnati Fringe Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Milano Fringe Festival, and Hollywood Fringe Festival to select this year's winners for the coveted Off-Broadway runs at the end of the festival season.

"Of our 16 encore series this is the strongest season we have ever presented. Award winning shows from Adelaide, Hollywood, Edinburgh, Edmonton, Orlando, Cincinnati, and Milan all coming to our community here in New York City. As we resurrect and regain our footing in the live arts, it seems the perfect time to bring the world together to experience the best of this year's emerging theatre through these amazing productions," says Darren Lee Cole, Artistic Director of SoHo Playhouse.

Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists that show exceptional talent, both artistically and commercially, at Fringe Festivals across the globe. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success.

In addition, in 2022 a panel of New York theater professionals will review all the winning shows from The International Fringe Encore Series and will award the "Outstanding Production" winner based on artistic merit, production value, and overall excellence. The Series will then produce that winning production for an Off-Broadway run sometime in 2023.

Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success including Drama Desk Nominee Krapp 39 (FringeNYC 2008), Jamaica Farewell (FringeNYC 2009), Triassic Parq (FringeNYC 2012), We Live By The Sea (Edinburgh 2016) and Rap Guide To Religion (Edinburgh Fringe 2015).