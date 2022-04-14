Smear Campaign Announces Dates & Tickets For VISIONS OF HOME

Smear Campaign has announced their next collaboration with Bridges4Life on the immersive experience Visions of Home, to be presented at Abrons Arts Center on Friday, May 13th and Saturday, May 14th as part of the @Abrons Series.

Visions of Home is a collaboration between Smear Campaign, a queer interdisciplinary multimedia collective consisting of Performance and Interactive Media Arts MFA candidates from Brooklyn College, and Bridges4Life, an organization built on helping the Trans and Gender Non-Conforming community by providing services to children in the foster care system, young adults, and surviving sex workers. Working with members of and people served by Bridges4Life, Visions of Home explores the themes of safety, family, sex work, and community through an immersive, multimedia experience. This experience ties into Bridges4Life's current fundraising effort to purchase a brick-and-mortar building to provide sustainable housing and workshops for the people they serve.

Audience members will walk through an interactive "Vision of Home" featuring performances, art, histories, and stories from the Black and Brown TGNC sex work community, culminating in a participatory ball. This multi-room experience will be open for audience members to explore from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM in the Abrons Arts Center Underground.

Tickets can be purchased via ovationtix: ci.ovationtix.com/209/production/1117616.

Founded by Tahtianna Fermin and based in Hackensack, New Jersey, Bridges4Life is an organization built on helping the Transgender Non-Conforming Community; by providing services to children in the foster care system, young adults, and surviving sex workers. Tahtianna is also a member of The National LGBTQ Workers Center's NYC chapter, serving on the Center's National Board as its New York Liaison. A community activist since 2008, Tahtianna has been a Community Follow-Up Worker (CFW) at Housing Works Inc., a recovery coach and patient navigator at The Alliance For Positive Change, amongst other initiatives, as well as speaking at the Presidential debate in 2008 for Barack Obama. Learn more at www.bridges4life.org.

Smear Campaign is a queer interdisciplinary multimedia collective consisting of Performance

and Interactive Media Arts MFA Students. To contribute to the creation of this production, please consider donating at www.gofundme.com/f/visions-of-home.

The @Abrons Series Program is a subsidized theater rental program that provides access to our spaces as well as production services at subsidized rates. While @Abrons is not curated, priority is given to shows and events that align with our mission and that are committed to anti-oppression. For shows, events or artistic projects working to build community projects that are socially or civically inclusive - yet have very small budgets - there is an application for an extra-subsidized rate.