Sinking Ship And The Tank's PUPPET PLAYLIST #30 to Stream June 4

Sinking Ship and The Tank will present the first online streaming edition of their popular long-running puppetry and music cabaret Puppet Playlist on at 8pm on June 4th at puppetplaylist.com.

For 11 years and at 29 previous shows, puppeteers and musicians have created original works and new interpretations of music based around a theme showcased live on stage. This streaming edition will feature performers from around the world creating works specifically for the camera, all inspired by the show's theme: Home. The terrific line-up features returning Playlist superstars including Eric Wright (Little Shop of Horrors) & Katrina Denney, Emily Hope Price & Jocelyn Mackenzie (Pearl and the Beard), Jacob Graham (Creatures of Yes), Kimi Maeda (creator of the Drama Desk-nominated Bend) and more.

Since the first show in 2009, curators Jonathan Levin and Josh Luxenberg have attracted sold out crowds with a winning combination of silly, serious, strange, and innovative puppetry performances that often push the boundaries of the form. "What I hear most often from audience members after the show is 'I had no idea puppets could do that!'" said Luxenberg. The musical acts, put together by music curator Jocelyn Mackenzie, ground the evening with an array of performers putting their own unique spins on familiar songs.

Of course, this edition of Puppet Playlist brings a new challenge: making work for the camera. Rather than a collection of filmed stage acts filmed, the curators asked the artists to take advantage of the medium. "We've been absolutely thrilled with the results," said Levin. "In a very exciting way, this is a different Playlist than you've seen before."

Over the years, Puppet Playlist has become one of the premiere platforms for original short-form puppetry in the country. Previous performers (and their work) have been seen all over New York and throughout the world, on Broadway, at Shakespeare in the Park, the Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center, with Jim Henson Productions, Sesame Street, and The Muppets.

The show is expected to run about 70 minutes. Tickets are free and can be reserved at puppetplaylist.com. Viewers may make a donation to support the artists at the time that tickets are reserved.

Featuring puppetry by: Eric Wright & Katrina Denney with Emily Hope Price, Brodrick Jones with Josephine Stewart, Jacob Graham, Kimi Maeda, Myra Su, and Caroline Voagen Nelson.

Featuring musical performances by: Saraswathi Jones, Emily Hope Price & Jocelyn Mackenzie, Guy Capecelatro III, Ellen Winter, David Wax Museum, Suitcase Junket, Jane Bruce, and Andy & Skyler Wells.

Puppet Playlist is curated by Josh Luxenberg and Jonathan Levin, along with music curator Jocelyn Mackenzie. The show is produced by Sinking Ship Productions (Jonathan Levin & Josh Luxenberg, Artistic Directors) and presented by The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director, and Danielle King, Managing Producer). The series is made possible in part by generous funding from the Puppet Slam Network.

