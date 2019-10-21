Shuffles Presents PETER PANTOMIME: HOOKED! at The Kaye Playhouse

SHUFFLES presents PETER PANtomime: Hooked!-its magical tap dancing and singing-filled holiday interpretation of the beloved Peter Pan tale-on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. The rip roaring production is now in its 12th year.

An unconventional spin on a traditional classic featuring original music, PETER PANtomime: Hooked! is told from the perspective of young James Barrie (Hook). The production embraces the tradition of pantomime, inviting audiences to clap for the sweet but sassy Tinkerbell, hiss at the sly Captain Hook, and cheer for the playful, mischievous Peter Pan.

PETER PANtomime: Hooked! stars Anthony Savino as Bo Peep/Captain James Hook, Violet Tinnerello as Tinkerbell, Jack McCarthy as Peter Pan, Ava Paley as Tiger Lily, Grace Gramins as Wendy, Lucca Dineli-Chesky as John, and Cosima Ho as Michael.

A post-show talkback with members of the cast and creative staff will be held following the 2:00 p.m. performance for all audience members.

Performance Information

PETER PANtomime: Hooked!

Presented by SHUFFLES

Gail Crutchfield, Writer/Choreographer

Buddy Crutchfield, Director/Writer

Cyndi Steele-Harrod, Associate Director

Shelby Kaufman, Associate Choreographer

Mark York, Composer/Conductor

Makulumy Alexander-Hills, Music Director

Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Kaye Playhouse

East 68th Street between Park & Lexington Avenues

New York, NY 10065

Tickets, priced at $45, can be purchased by visiting http://www.hunter.cuny.edu/kayeplayhouse or by calling (212) 772-4448.



SHUFFLES is a Broadway Tap and Musical Theater School for students ages 18 months to 18 years old. Director Gail Pennington Crutchfield started the school in the fall of 1992 after closing her sixth Broadway show; she decided to open the school as a way to give her own young children the best possible musical theater performing experience. Twenty-seven years later, SHUFFLES has grown into a thriving training program that offers students a unique combination of the highest level tap, singing, and acting technique along with a love of performing. Live music in every class creates a professional Broadway atmosphere for students every day. Each year of classes and technique culminates in an original full-scale production for all SHUFFLES students. SHUFFLES students work on Broadway, and in high school and college musical theater programs across the country.

Photo Credit: Marcia Ciriello





