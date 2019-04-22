Secret Theatre Presents Stephen Sondheim's ASSASSINS

Assassins tells a story of nine individuals who succeeded or attempted to assassinate the President of the United States of their time. This musical mixes humor and drama to tell a story about people who are trying to understand themselves in all different parts of life. Director Lauren Shields puts a contemporary view on this 2004 Tony award winning musical. Assassins is a mix of history and fiction that will get the audience to talking & start questioning their own views. Come see Stephen Sondheim's Assassins at The Secret Theatre!

This production is produced by Richard Mazda and Directed by Lauren Shields. Performing at The Secret Theatre in Long Island City for 10 performances. May 2nd through the 12th. Assistant Direction/Choreography by Christopher Noffke, Set Design by Steven Bolt, Lighting Design by Annie Garrett-Larsen, Costume/Prop design by Ashley James. Production Stage Manager Melissa Barry.

This production is staring McLean Peterson (Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald), Grant Snuffer (The Proprietor), Evan Teich* (John Wilkes Booth), Jamie Hall (Samuel Byck), Jonmichael Tarleton (Charles Guiteau), Aaron Gooden (Leon Czolgosz), Robert Farruggia* (Giuseppe Zangara), Tim Realbuto* (John Hinckley), Leeanna Rubin* (Sara Jane Moore), Hannah Howzdy (Lynette Fromme), Savannah Lloyd (Emma Goldman/Ensemble), Matthew Zimmerman (Herold/Ensemble), Jackson Dorfmann (Billy), Danny Dyer (Ensemble), Carly Ameling (Ensemble).

Assassins is presented as an Actor's Equity Association Showcase.

*Appears courtesy of AEA.

LOCATION: The Secret Theatre - 44-02 23rd Street, Long Island City, NY 11101. TICKETS: Adults $25 (At Door)/ $22 (Advanced)

secrettheatre.com





