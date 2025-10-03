STAGE FRIGHT: A SPOOKY SHOWCASE to be Presented at ARTXNYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Production companies Cherubs Productions and Western Star Entertainment, alongside Lola Blackman, will premiere Stage Fright, a showcase highlighting emerging voices in theater and film.

The two nights will feature an eclectic lineup of original pieces, each developed by upcoming playwrights and screenwriters. Stage Fright offers an industry-focused platform for these artists to showcase their work before an audience, while providing exposure, professional opportunities, and networking opportunities.

The showcase will feature the following new works:

October 17th: Abby, Abby, Abby by Aidan La Pouche (Modelland, Daughters of the Ruling Class), Fearless by Diana Rendon (Wigs!), Boutonniére by Cael Sullivan (previous premiere at Brooklyn Center for Theater Research), and Bloodline by Molly Longwell (Bad Mother, winner of NY International Shorts).

October 18th: Summer of Sin by Emily Wilson (Danny's Girl at Sundance and SXSW), Chainsaw Tits by Nicole Streger (The Suitcase Play, Young Arts Winner), Rip Her to Shreds by Isabelle Barbier (Ladies in Waiting, Actual People), and The Game by Orly Lewittes (Upright Citizens Brigade's Maude Night).

Selected works are tied together through cohesive Halloween-inspired themes, including horror, suspense, the supernatural, ghosts, monsters, dark magic, psychological terror, and eerie folklore. The result is a chillingly engaging showcase that allows each story to shine while contributing to a unified, atmospheric experience. After the readings, guests can enjoy live music and cocktails, turning the showcase into a night full of art and celebration. This includes music by LAUNDRY DAY'S Sawyer Nunes.

Isa Barrett, Lola Blackman, and Joelle Westwood will serve the showcase as lead producers. Aliza Gandhi and Mia Lastrella serve as associate producers. Trey Sullivan will lead marketing and branding of the showcase.