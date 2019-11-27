SNOW WHITE AND THE S-E-V-E-N DWARFS is Coming to 92Y
H-E-L-P! It's Forest Wood Elementary School's Great Spell-Off, when new girl Snow White comes up against Georgia, the Spelling Bee champ and resident Queen Bee. Bullied by Georgia and her minions, Snow White escapes to the Magic Library she dreams a musical lesson from S-E-V-E-N zany dwarfs! With all new songs and dance, this 30-min adventure is F-U-N for the entire family!
Tickets: https://www.92y.org/event/snow-white
SNOW WHITE AND
THE S-E-V-E-N DWARFS
AN ORIGINAL THEATER FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES EVENT AT 92Y
Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 - 10 am and 1 pm, $18
Adapted by Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel
Music by Kevin F. Story
Book by Jeffrey Sanzel
Choreography by Megan Doyle
This Theater for Young Audiences production is part of 92Y's Musical Theater programming
Photo Credit: Paolo Mastrangelo