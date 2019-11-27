SNOW WHITE AND THE S-E-V-E-N DWARFS is Coming to 92Y

H-E-L-P! It's Forest Wood Elementary School's Great Spell-Off, when new girl Snow White comes up against Georgia, the Spelling Bee champ and resident Queen Bee. Bullied by Georgia and her minions, Snow White escapes to the Magic Library she dreams a musical lesson from S-E-V-E-N zany dwarfs! With all new songs and dance, this 30-min adventure is F-U-N for the entire family!

Tickets: https://www.92y.org/event/snow-white

SNOW WHITE AND

THE S-E-V-E-N DWARFS

AN ORIGINAL THEATER FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES EVENT AT 92Y

Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 - 10 am and 1 pm, $18

Adapted by Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Music by Kevin F. Story

Book by Jeffrey Sanzel

Choreography by Megan Doyle

This Theater for Young Audiences production is part of 92Y's Musical Theater programming

Photo Credit: Paolo Mastrangelo





