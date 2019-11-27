SNOW WHITE AND THE S-E-V-E-N DWARFS is Coming to 92Y

Article Pixel Nov. 27, 2019  
SNOW WHITE AND THE S-E-V-E-N DWARFS is Coming to 92Y

H-E-L-P! It's Forest Wood Elementary School's Great Spell-Off, when new girl Snow White comes up against Georgia, the Spelling Bee champ and resident Queen Bee. Bullied by Georgia and her minions, Snow White escapes to the Magic Library she dreams a musical lesson from S-E-V-E-N zany dwarfs! With all new songs and dance, this 30-min adventure is F-U-N for the entire family!

Tickets: https://www.92y.org/event/snow-white

SNOW WHITE AND
THE S-E-V-E-N DWARFS

AN ORIGINAL THEATER FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES EVENT AT 92Y

Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 - 10 am and 1 pm, $18

Adapted by Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel
Music by Kevin F. Story
Book by Jeffrey Sanzel
Choreography by Megan Doyle

This Theater for Young Audiences production is part of 92Y's Musical Theater programming

Photo Credit: Paolo Mastrangelo



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Moscow's Garage Museum Announces Plans For 2020
  • Plácido Domingo to Perform Concert in Moscow This October
  • THE 1975 to Play at Adrenaline Stadium
  • GISELLE to Enchant at Bolshoi Theatre - New Stage