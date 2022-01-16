SHIPS: A MUSICAL TRILOGY Comes to the Tank Theatre This Month

The Hearty Meal Theater Company is proud to announce their inaugural work Ships: A Musical Trilogy! opening January 20th at The Tank Theater and with performances on the 22nd, 27th and 29th. SHIPS consists of three different one act musicals, each of which take place on a different ship: a pirate ship, cruise ship, and spaceship. With zany characters, hilarious songs, and some heartwarming lessons, Ships: The Musical Trilogy is the perfect theatrical pick me up to fight the winter blues, and the audience gets to choose what order the shows are performed in every night. This show features performances by Emma Finnerty, Celeste Vandermillen, Cameron Reese, and RJ Christian.

Made up of recent college graduates from all across the nation, The Hearty Meal Theater Company brings innovation, creativity, and enthusiasm to any and all starving artists. It is led by Cameron Reese and RJ Christian, two recent graduates from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and Steinhardt School of Music, respectively. Some may have seen Christian's work on the popular short-form video app TikTok, through his contributions to the viral musical sensation, Ratatousical! SHIPS, as expressed in the closing number, is a story that will 'lift all spirits after a year of sadness and self-righteous theater companies.' The creative team is also predominantly female-led! Directed by Melissa Lewyn (Recent Graduate of Northwestern University), Assistant Directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges. Choreographed by Alex Hardin. Stage Management by Lianna Rada-Hung. Music Direction by Allison Kraus. Design by Madyson Barnfield and Joshua Michael Ewing. Produced by Theodosia Arcidiacono and Abrah Ophelia Katzman.

For more information and tickets, please click this link here. You can also follow what these emerging artists are up to on their instagram @theheartymeal.theater.co.