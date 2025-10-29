SECRETS - Immersive Theatrical Experience Set in a Cocktail Bar to Return to NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What if your martini came with a plot twist? Step into SECRETS, an intimate new theatrical experience set in a cocktail bar where the lines between stage and life are blurred. Equal parts nightlife and narrative, Secrets immerses its audience in a world where patrons become eavesdroppers, catching fragments of stories they were never meant to hear. Secrets returns to NYC after a booked pop-up run in the spring of 2025.

Unlike traditional theater, guests make a reservation through OpenTable at secretsbar.com, just as they would on a night out. From the moment they enter, the performance begins to unfold around them, immersing the audience in a swirl of comedy, drama, and gossip. One moment you’re sipping a martini; the next, you’re caught in the middle of a captivating story. A breakup explodes at the next table. A career skyrockets into the air (or is it crashing?). Gossip travels fast—and in Secrets, eavesdropping isn’t just encouraged, it’s inevitable.

Secrets is created by Drama on the Rocks, a theatre collective founded by Vadim Ordovsky-Tanaevsky, in collaboration with Lupe Gehrenbeck and Lisa Klages Calhoun. The production begins November 13, 2025, with two shows nightly (Wednesday–Sunday), each running approximately 90 minutes. Due to the intimate nature of the production, seating is limited.