ألف ليلة وليلة THE THOUSAND AND ONE NIGHTS is Coming to La MaMa

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will present the workshop production of ألف ليلة وليلة (The Thousand and One Nights), a bold reimagining of the legendary epic from Lebanese-American director and playwright Ghina Fawaz and Turkish dramaturg and artist Begüm "Begsy" Inal. The workshop will premiere at La MaMa with a preview performance on February 19, followed by a run through March 1, 2026. The production brings together a dynamic ensemble of artists from across the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, the Americas, and beyond.

Many years ago, a story was stolen from the land of people who named the stars. This production of ألف ليلة وليلة (The Thousand and One Nights) reclaims that tale as a call to action.A bitter king, consumed by vengeance, marries a new bride each night only to have her executed at dawn, until the brilliant and courageous Scheherazade steps forward. For a thousand and one nights, she weaves a tapestry of tales, each granting her another dawn.

Through Hakawati oral tradition, poetry, puppetry, and music, this production blends Arabic folklore with contemporary stories, confronting the impact of colonialism globally while celebrating the resilience of Indigenous communities worldwide.

This workshop brings together artists from across Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Türkiye, Iran, India, Ethiopia, Peru, Serbia, the UAE, China, Vietnam, Bahrain, and the United States to create a living, global storytelling tapestry.

The cast features Karma Alami, Mark Yowakim, Lour Yasin, Eli Crenshaw-Smith, Shayan Hooshmand, Anuka Sethi, Nicole Ponce, Mikael Gemeda-Breka & Hannah Nguyen.