SANCTUARY CITY One Night Only Benefit Reading Set for The Liminal Theatre Collective

The Liminal Theatre Collective will present a special one-night-only benefit reading of Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, taking place Monday, May 5th, 2025 at 7:00 PM at Teatro Círculo (64 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003).

Directed by TLTC's Artistic Director and Broadway Veteran Azudi Onyejekwe (The Great Comet and Violet), Sanctuary City is a modern-day classic that explores the raw and urgent realities of immigrant youth striving for love, identity, safety, and survival in an unforgiving America. Set in the liminal space between adolescence and adulthood, safety and risk, the play's poignant narrative asks: What are we willing to sacrifice for the people we love?

As immigrant communities continue to face increasing marginalization, TLTC believes in using the power of theatre as a tool for resistance, awareness, and radical empathy. This special benefit event underscores that belief with 50% of ticket proceeds being donated to Make the Road New York, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the rights and dignity of immigrant and working-class communities.

"We are telling this story now because we are in the midst of unprecedented terrain. ICE is abducting our neighbors off the streets with no due process. Being an immigrant, documented or undocumented, should never equate to being treated as less than human. Fear should never be used as a tool of governance. And systemic xenophobia is immoral, dangerous, and must be named and resisted at every turn." - Azudi Onyejekwe

With Assistant Direction by Leah Mijalski-Fahim, this reading continues TLTC's mission of staging work that centers underrepresented voices and examines the pressing social issues of our time. The cast includes Alex Ramirez Cannon, Samantha Chu, and Mark Yarde.

Performance Location: Teatro Círculo (64 E 4th St New York, NY 10003)

Tickets: $30 General Admission, purchase tickets linked here. (Seniors, students, and audiences under 25: $5 off with the code TLTCSC25- Valid ID required at the box office).

