Russo Richardson Productions to Present HEATHERS Online

Russo Richardson Productions, an online theater company, is set to present a virtual production of the hit musical Heathers on October 30 and October 31.

The show will be presented entirely online, with tickets available to purchase HERE.

Gabriella Gonzalez and Brett Klock are set to play Veronica Sawyer and Jason Dean (JD), while Thalia Atallah, Chloe Rodriguez, and Savanna Ausdemore join the cast as the Heathers (Chandler, Duke, and McNamara, respectively). They are joined by Elton Tanega, Alex Schecter, Onalee Duhrkoop, Gabby Rosenbloom, Hewleek McKoy, David Carver, Sophia Kider, Aerhyn Lau, Faith Pasch, Liberty Mack, Sydney Maloney, Brice Cloke, Kyler Tunnell, Austin Tipograph, Ryan Horton, Shiloh Bennett, Josh Telepman, Ariana Hooberman-Pinero, Colette Richardson, and Molly Russo.

Hannah Lauren Wilson is set to direct, with music direction by Jesse Veliz, choreography by Ashlee Waldbauer, and video editing of the virtual production by Sydney Sider.

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL opened on Monday, March 31, 2014 - the 25th Anniversary of the film's release - at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). Written by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Bat Boy) and Emmy Award winner Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Defiance", "Desperate Housewives"), Heathers: The Musical is directed by famed stage and screen director Andy Fickman (Reefer Madness, Parental Guidance, She's The Man), with choreography by Emmy Award winner Marguerite Derricks (Fame, Charlie's Angels, Austin Powers films).

The critically-acclaimed production received two 2014 Drama Desk Nominations (Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical; Outstanding Music), two Lucille Lortel Award nominations (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical; Outstanding Choreography) and a Best New Musical nomination from the Off-Broadway Alliance Awards. The world premiere cast recording of Heathers: The Musical was released on June 17, 2014, and debuted as the No. 1 theatre soundtrack on the iTunes chart, and No. 5 on the Billboard Cast Album chart. The musical, set in the late 80's, has celebrated a vocal and extremely active fan base who call themselves the 'Corn Nuts' and - when not flocking to New World Stages night after night in full costume - have been instrumental ambassadors for the show, which has gained an unprecedented social media following in its five-month Off-Broadway run, with over 22,000 fans on Facebook and 10,500 followers on Twitter.

September, 1989. Westerberg High is terrorized by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place -- six feet under. Deliciously, darkly funny, romantic and moving, Heathers: The Musical is a truthful, uplifting parable for anyone who's ever been in love, in trouble, or in high school.

