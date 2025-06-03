Rogue Theater Festival Unveils Seventh Annual Festival Lineup

The festival set for August will feature 36 new works.
Rogue Theater Festival is back and bigger than ever, celebrating it's seventh annual festival with thirty-six new works that will be presented by the festival in August, 2025 at The Flea in New York City and streaming on CUR8 globally. Presenting shows in four unique categories, Fully Staged, Staged Readings, Short Shows, and Digital Streaming, Rogue Theater Festival offers opportunities for playwrights at multiple stages of developments.
This years festival promises to have pieces and performances that push boundaries and showcase Rogues commitment to the ever-changing landscape of live and digital theater. Having the opportunity to work in association with Abingdon Theatre Company, Rogue was able to, once again, expand the size and scope of its festival and present even more opportunities to bold new works. Rogue continues to live up to its namesake with shows being presented by artists of all different types of disciplines, backgrounds, and experience levels. With an open minded approach to storytelling and unique artistic expression, each year the festival unveils a captivating lineup of original works, inviting audiences to experience the excitement of witnessing groundbreaking theater unfold on stage and screen.
Running from August 4th-10th, 2025 the festival will present staged readings, short shows, and fully staged shows simultaneously at The Flea while also streaming other new works for a global audience on CUR8. Founder of Rogue Theater Festival, Allison Hohman, says "Each year Rogue gets bigger and bolder and our seventh season is no exception. We are consistently filled with gratitude at the amount of exceptional new works flooding our inbox each year and, because of this, we once again adapted our festival to accommodate as many of these talented artists as possible! " Tickets go on sale July 14th for all fully staged, staged readings, short shows, and digital presentations.
Located in the heart of New York City, the Rogue Theater Festival stands as a beacon for theatrical innovation and creativity. Devoted to nurturing new voices and championing fresh perspectives, this dynamic festival serves as a platform for both emerging talents and seasoned artists to showcase their latest works. With a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Rogue Theater Festival welcomes submissions from playwrights of all backgrounds, fostering a vibrant community of storytellers who push the boundaries of conventional theatre. Since its inception, Rogue Theater Festival has been committed to fostering creativity, diversity, and innovation in theatre, both on and off the stage.
