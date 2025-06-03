Rogue Theater Festival Unveils Seventh Annual Festival Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rogue Theater Festival is back and bigger than ever, celebrating it's seventh annual festival with thirty-six new works that will be presented by the festival in August, 2025 at The Flea in New York City and streaming on CUR8 globally. Presenting shows in four unique categories, Fully Staged, Staged Readings, Short Shows, and Digital Streaming, Rogue Theater Festival offers opportunities for playwrights at multiple stages of developments.

This years festival promises to have pieces and performances that push boundaries and showcase Rogues commitment to the ever-changing landscape of live and digital theater. Having the opportunity to work in association with Abingdon Theatre Company, Rogue was able to, once again, expand the size and scope of its festival and present even more opportunities to bold new works. Rogue continues to live up to its namesake with shows being presented by artists of all different types of disciplines, backgrounds, and experience levels. With an open minded approach to storytelling and unique artistic expression, each year the festival unveils a captivating lineup of original works, inviting audiences to experience the excitement of witnessing groundbreaking theater unfold on stage and screen.

Running from August 4th-10th, 2025 the festival will present staged readings, short shows, and fully staged shows simultaneously at The Flea while also streaming other new works for a global audience on CUR8. Founder of Rogue Theater Festival, Allison Hohman, says "Each year Rogue gets bigger and bolder and our seventh season is no exception. We are consistently filled with gratitude at the amount of exceptional new works flooding our inbox each year and, because of this, we once again adapted our festival to accommodate as many of these talented artists as possible! " Tickets go on sale July 14th for all fully staged, staged readings, short shows, and digital presentations.

Fully Staged Shows

Beto's Interview by Julio Lourido Tuesday, August 5th @ 7:30 PM

Book Club by Francesca Bolam Wednesday, August 6th @ 7:30 PM

Overlap by Erin Proctor Thursday, August 7th @ 7:30 PM

My Brother Jake by Dave Osmundsen August 8th @ 7:30 PM

Not Our Home, Not Our Home by Ned Du August 9th @ 7:30 PM

Staged Readings

Ordinary Girls by Elin Hampton Monday, August 4th @ 8 PM

House by Madi Fabber Tuesday, August 5th @ 8 PM

Clean Slate by Rachel Leighson Wednesday, August 6th @ 11 AM

Our Mother, Thou Aren't in Heaven by Caitland Winsett Wednesday, August 6th @ 8 PM

Red River Falls by Steven Haworth Thursday, August 7th @ 8 PM

Spelling Club by Danielle Breitstein Friday, August 8th @ 8 PM

A Sign You Were Alive by Rebecca Kane Saturday, August 9th @ 8PM

Short Shows

Spin Cycle by Bill Keenan Sunday, August 10th @ 3PM and 7 PM

Rotzputz, Rhode Island by Max Loria and Henry B. Zapata Sunday, August 10th @ 3PM and 7 PM

Jeff the Jester by Maeve Kelley Baker Sunday, August 10th @ 3PM and 7 PM

Less by Chelyn Cousar Sunday, August 10th @ 3PM and 7 PM

Till Next Time by Benedetta Spinetti Sunday, August 10th @ 3PM and 7 PM

Digital Streaming

Series of Shorts by Larry Rinkel August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Social Insecurity by Coni Koepfinger August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Post Grad Life by Joelle Joyner-Wong August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Richmond Underground by Rachel Rubin Ladutke August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

#grief_and_other-things by Jacob Musgrove August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Way to Go! by Logan Foster August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Privates by Halley Platz August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

A New Guest by Julia Genoveva August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

For Reasons Not Entirely Romantic by Bill Lynch August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Bzzz by Cyndi Feinman August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Sea Glass by Cameron Forster August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Mazzolatura {FTP} by Andrew Riddles August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Fragrant Vengeance by Abhisek Bhattacharya August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

The Many Gay Adventure's of Nicholas Laurenstein by William Meurer August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Flowers for Men by Christian Mendonca August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Liana by Maksim Tsvetovat August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

A Weekend Getaway by Sean O'Leary August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Best Thing in the World by Stacey Manos August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Follower by Katheryn McGaffigan August 4th-10th, On Demand Streaming

Located in the heart of New York City, the Rogue Theater Festival stands as a beacon for theatrical innovation and creativity. Devoted to nurturing new voices and championing fresh perspectives, this dynamic festival serves as a platform for both emerging talents and seasoned artists to showcase their latest works. With a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Rogue Theater Festival welcomes submissions from playwrights of all backgrounds, fostering a vibrant community of storytellers who push the boundaries of conventional theatre. Since its inception, Rogue Theater Festival has been committed to fostering creativity, diversity, and innovation in theatre, both on and off the stage.

