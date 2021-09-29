Rockwood Musical Hall To Host THE NINTH HOUR EP Release Show

Recently featured on ABC's "Broadway is Back" segment, the EP release for the musical The Ninth Hour will be celebrated with a concert performance at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 on October 14, 2021 in New York City, featuring a live band and ASL interpretation by collaborator Brandon Kazan-Maddox.

The EP follows the musical's sold out premiere at The Met Cloisters (Met LiveArts 2019). A video and a new production/tour are forthcoming in late 2021/early 2022.

The hotly anticipated EP, available worldwide October 1, 2021 on all major streaming and downloading music services, features six songs written and performed by Kate Douglas and Shayfer James which introduce the world of the show, the key players and pivotal moments in the story.

Inspired by the epic poem Beowulf, The Ninth Hour is a rock-noir revelation of humankind's unending pattern of glory and ruin as told through triumphant anthems, heart-wrenching lullabies, heroes and monsters. A hero, summoned to be a protector against a relentless enemy, must confront the evil within herself as a monster comes to terms with the agony of isolation at his life's end.

Creators/performers Douglas and James have been hailed as "[o]ne of the most exciting musical theater teams... in over 30 years" (Donna Lynn Hilton, Goodspeed Musicals). Douglas has developed work at The Orchard Project, New Victory Theater, SPACE on Ryder Farm and the New Musicals Lab at the Ferguson Center. She is an alum of the Dramatists Guild Fellows Program, Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project, GTG Speakers' Corner Writers Group, The Orchard Project Greenhouse and BMI Musical Theatre Writing Workshop. James's song catalogue amassed over 18 million total web-wide streams in 2020 with a current average of 600,000 Spotify streams and 130,000 listeners per month. Three of his songs have reached a 1 million streams milestone. James has composed the score and original songs for several feature films and has also co-created immersive theater and unique performance events in London, Iceland, Hong Kong, Brooklyn and Jersey City.

For more, visit www.ninthhourmusical.com