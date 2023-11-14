RiffRaff NYC to Present FLATTERY IN FRIENDSHIP: An Evening Of Scenes, Monologues, And Songs At The Court Square Theatre In Long Island City

The event will take place on December 9th and promises to be an unforgettable celebration of good company, good wine, good welcome, and good people.

Nov. 14, 2023

RiffRaff NYC to Present FLATTERY IN FRIENDSHIP: An Evening Of Scenes, Monologues, And Songs At The Court Square Theatre In Long Island City

RiffRaff NYC will present their upcoming showcase, "Flattery in Friendship: An Evening of Scenes, Monologues, and Songs" by the timeless playwright, William Shakespeare. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for December 9th at The Court Square Theater and promises to be an unforgettable celebration of good company, good wine, good welcome, and good people.

Directed by Chloe Champken, and produced by immigrant actors Joe Staton and Dorothea Gloria, "Flattery in Friendship" will feature captivating excerpts from some of Shakespeare's most beloved works, including Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth, As You Like It, Much Ado About Nothing, King John, Timon of Athens, and Henry VI Part 3. This carefully curated selection is set to transport audiences into the enchanting world of Shakespearean drama, love, and humor.

True to RiffRaff's ethos of accessibility and inclusivity, the event will offer a "pay what you can" ticketing system, allowing individuals from all walks of life to partake in the cultural extravaganza. The Company is dedicated to fostering a diverse and global community, which is reflected in the eclectic ensemble of talented actors hailing from different corners of the world.

The stellar cast includes Max Johnsson, Justin Viz, Danielle Rhodes, Joe Mosley, Caitlyn Geiler, Patrick Troy-Brand, Chrysi Sylaidi, Russel Legaspi, Juliana Wheeler, Benedetta Spinetti, Joel Watson, Joe Staton, Annika Low, Mila Besson, Dorothea Gloria, Taylor Hilliard, Adriana Ellis, Haraban Luyat, John Rearick, and Gabriel Saint Claire. With their diverse backgrounds and exceptional artistry, the cast is poised to deliver an unforgettable performance that transcends cultural boundaries and resonates with audiences worldwide.

"We are thrilled to present 'Flattery in Friendship' as a tribute to the enduring power of Shakespeare's timeless works. This showcase is not just about the brilliance of the Bard's writing, but also about fostering a sense of camaraderie and appreciation for the arts within our community."

The evening will also serve as a fundraiser for future events!

Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this extraordinary celebration of the arts and human connection. Join RiffRaff on December 9th at The Court Square Theatre for an evening of theatrical magic, where "Flattery in Friendship" promises to delight, inspire, and leave a lasting impression.

For more information and ticket bookings, go to: Click Here




