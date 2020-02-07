R&R Productions Will Bring Austin Pendleton's UNCLE BOB to Alchemical Studios

R&R Productions will present Uncle Bob, a seldom-produced controversial love story between an HIV-positive recluse and his homophobic nephew, Josh, who is desperate for his uncle's validation. Written by venerable playwright and performer Austin Pendleton, Uncle Bob stars Roger Banks and Shenendoah Thompson. Thompson also directs this intense, surprising, smart and profound American play with themes of sexual identity, love and redemption. Nine performances will be staged at Alchemical Studios, 104 West 14th Street in New York City from March 23-29, 2020.

Uncle Bob lives in New York as an uproariously articulate hermit, separated from the wife to whom he is devoted - and who is devoted to him. He is visited by his nephew, Josh, who is without a job, without a completed college education, and without any sense of a future, all of which he faces with a wit and nervy desperation that finds its only match in his Uncle Bob. Uncle Bob has AIDS, and Josh has hitched from the Midwest, uninvited (profoundly uninvited), to take care of him. A loving and funny, abrasive and profane face-off ensues.

"Originally from West Virginia, we now call New York City home; me arriving for a career in stand-up comedy, and Shenendoah pursuing his successful music, acting and directing career," stated Roger Banks, who plays Uncle Bob. "As performers, Uncle Bob speaks to us. I have been HIV-positive since 1994, and Shenendoah is in recovery from opioid addiction. We bring this life experiences to the play, and we are commitment to giving back by raising awareness through art. AIDS is not over, and opioids are destroying more families every day."

Tickets are $40. Visit unclebob.yapsody.com.

Performances will be staged Monday-Sunday at 8pm; and Saturday and Sunday at 3pm.

The runtime is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Uncle Bob is presented by R&R Productions. Production Stage Manager/Assistant Director: Nora Elbayoumy; Technical Consultant: Jimmy Dewhurst; Publicist: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.





