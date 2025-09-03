ROMERO & JULIET Concert Comes to the Cutting Room NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chad Marge and Delilah Jane Dunn will star as Romero and Juliet, alongside Tony nominee Steven Skybell as Uncle Larry (Friar Lawrence) in a concert presentation of the new zombie rock musical ROMERO & JULIET in Concert at the Cutting Room NYC on Sunday, November 2nd at 7:00 p.m.

Caren Lyn Manuel (Broadway's HAIR, RENT, HIGH FIDELITY,BROOKLYN) will be seen as Nessa (aka Juliet's nurse.)

Joining them will be Broadway's Robert DuSold (LES MISERABLES, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN,JEKYLL AND HYDE,) Natalie Joy Johnson (LEMPICKA, LEGALLY BLONDE, KINKY BOOTS) and Chani Maisonet (SIX national tour, Off Broadway LITTLE SHOP OF HORROR, TITANIQUE.)

Rounding out the principal cast are Max Suwarno, Tristan Smith, and Vince Tresco. The Vocal Majority will consist of Tyler Evick, Sharon Lita, Andrew McNamara, Emily Lynne Miller, Ray Robinson, and Ava Tyson.

ROMERO & JULIET takes place on September, Friday the 13th, 1985. Zombies are trying to go mainstream and find acceptance. They despise the filmmaker George Romero for revealing their existence. Public sentiment is running high against Zombies. When Regional Guardsman Romero George (a distant relative of the filmmaker) meets Juliet (a Zombie) at a music festival called Deadstock, what could possibly go wrong?

This new musical blends Shakespeare's classic tragedy, ROMEO & JULIET with elements of George Romero's classic zombie film "Night of the Living Dead," and features an all new 80s score inspired by Madonna, Bon Jovi, Heart, Laura Brannigan, George Michael, Boy George, Blondie and more.

The show features book and lyrics by Scott Logsdon and music by Aaron Gandy, the writers of the musical THE CRINOLYNNS.

Biographies

STEVE SKYBELL was a 2024 Tony Nominee for Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Herr Schultz in CABARET. He won the 2019 Lortel Award for best performance by an actor for his Tevye in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish, directed by Joel Grey. Broadway credits include WICKED; PAL JOEY; FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: THE FULL MONTY; LOVE VALOUR COMPASSION!; CAFÉ CROWN; AH, WILDERNESS, Recent engagements: Carnegie Hall solo debut and his Lyric Opera of Chicago debut as Tevye in Barrie Kosky's celebrated FIDDLER from the Komische Oper Berlin.

Caren Lyn Manuel Broadway: HAIR (Sheila), RENT (Maureen, Mrs. C, u/s Mimi), HIGH FIDELITY (Sarah), BROOKLYN (u/s Bklyn/Faith), THE TIMES, THEY ARE A' REPLACING ME IN PREVIEWS (Cleo). Off-Broadway: HAIR (Sheila), ONCE AROUND THE SUN (Skye). National Tours: HAIR - NA National (Sheila), RENT - Southeast Asian (Maureen), RENT - NA Bway Farewell (Mrs C u/s Maureen / Mimi), EVITA - European Tour (Eva), GREASE - European Tour (Sandy), FAME - European & NA National (Carmen), LES MISERABLES - NA 3rd Marius National (Eponine). Voice-Overs: The Winx Club - Originated US roles Stella, Darcy, Chatta & Mirta (FOX5/4Kids), The Shaman King - Kanna & Jeanne Iron Maiden (FOX5 / 4Kids), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Versallia, Pokémon Chronicles - Marina. Composer & Writer of WOMYN IN 3 (NYC Fringe Festival 2004), "SLIDE: a kaleidoscopic quest for mental health" (NYMF 2019) and "Sasquatch S.C.A.T." (series).

Robert DuSold's Broadway and National Tour credits include Javert and Valjean in LES MISERABLES, Monsieur Andre in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Old Deuteronomy in CATS, Pete in Hal Prince's SHOWBOAT, Jason Green in THE PRODUCERS, and assorted roles in JEKYLL AND HYDE, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, and CHICAGO. He played Harry Bright in the Las Vegas production of MAMMA MIA! He was seen in MIMI LE DUCK opposite Eartha Kitt Off-Broadway, in the title role in DON IMBROGLIO at the New York Music Theater Festival, as well as Ned in the Drama Desk nominated THE AUDIENCE. Regional and Stock credits include Sweeney Todd in SWEENEY TODD at Connecticut Rep (Conn.Critics Circle Award Best Actor nomination), Jules/Bob Greenberg in SUNDAY IN THE PARK at DC's Arena Stage, Benny Southstreet in GUYS AND DOLLS at Papermill Playhouse, Peron in EVITA at California Music Theatre and various shows at the O'Neill Festival, Williamstown Theatre Festival and many others. Recordings include "A Gala for Harold Prince," "Sondheim: An Evening in Celebration at Carnegie Hall," the "Anastasia" soundtrack and others.

Natalie Joy Johnson was last seen on Broadway as Suzy Solidor in LEMPICKA, having originated the role in Williamstown and La Jolla. Broadway credits: KINKY BOOTS (Pat) and LEGALLY BLONDE (Enid, OBC). Other favorites include the first national tour of LEGALLY BLONDE (Paulette), SOUTHERN COMFORT and 2004's Off-Broadway production of Bare: A Pop Opera, TV credits: "High Maintenance" (HBO) and "Difficult People" (Hulu). Natalie is an accomplished cabaret artist, selling out shows all over NYC, performing internationally and creating two multi-year residencies at queer clubs in NYC. Her singles "Gorgine" and "Get Into It...Queen" (by Miss Natalie) are available wherever you stream music, and the videos live on YouTube. www.nataliejoyjohnson.

Chani Maisonet is currently the vacation urchin cover for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway. She is a vocal performance graduate of Kennesaw State University. She was recently seen as Queen Aragon in SIX on the Boleyn Tour; Mimi in Rent with the Atlanta Opera; BGV covering Rose, Molly, & Iceberg in Titanique (Off-Broadway); Disney Muse in Hercules; and swinging in the 1st National Tour of Ain't Too Proud. @chanimaisonet

CHAD MARGE is a 2024 graduate of the University of Michigan with a BFA in Musical TheatreMost recently, he played Drew in "Rock Of Ages" at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, Willoughby in "Sense And Sensibility" at The Encore Theatre, Perchik in "Fiddler on the Roof" at Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre, and was a Swing in "A Little Night Music" at Ogunquit Playhouse. www.chadmarge.com Instagram: @ccmarge

Delilah Jane Dunn (Juliet) has had the honor of originating many roles, including The Shadow in Matt DeMaria's VINCENT at New York Theatre Festival and in concert at The Green Room 42. They've studied musical theatre and dance at Barcelona's Institute Of The Arts and have performed at The Shrine in Harlem.

Scott Logsdon (Book/lyrics) was an originating cast member of the national Broadway company of LES MISERABLES, a show he also appeared in on Broadway and internationally. He wrote the book and lyrics for STICKS & STONES with Emmy and Grammy winner John McDaniel, which was seen in a concert format with Audra McDonald for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and BC/EFA. His work was featured by Broadway's Roundabout Theatre Company, Broadway's Gypsy of the Year, and he and double Olivier Award nominee composer Dana P. Rowe wrote the theme for the webseries "Stars in the House," as well as a Hallmark Christmas movie inspired musical called 12 DAYS TILL CHRISTMAS.

Aaron Gandy's composer credits include THE CRINOLYNNS, A CRINOLYNNS CHRISTMAS, and LOVE(R)EVOLUTION (all three with Logsdon), as well as SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, SAMANTHA SINGLE-HANDED, ACEY DEUCEY, HUXLEY ANN. His music direction/keyboard credits in NYC include THE LION KING, URINETOWN, JUST Jim Dale (NYC and London's West End, and the upcoming Audible Books release), THE SHAGGS (Playwrights Horizons), ROMEO & BERNADETTE, and DORA THE EXPLORER LIVE! at Radio City Music Hall. He is Resident Music Supervisor of The Madison Theater at Molloy University, and Principal Pops Conductor for Long Island's South Shore Symphony,