Project Y Theatre and The Women in Theater Festival Will Host Memorial Production of GRAHAM CRACKERS AND OATMEAL

Project Y Theatre will celebrate the memory of beloved playwright, producer, and long-time Project Y company member Christopher Ulloth with a series of pop-up presentations of his 8-minute play, Graham Crackers and Oatmeal. The short play will share a double bill with multiple performances throughout the 10th Annual Women in Theater Festival at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019), June 13-29.

Graham Crackers and Oatmeal was originally commissioned and produced by Project Y Theatre in collaboration with Tiny Barn. This pop up presentation will be directed by Michole Biancosino and feature Gibson Grimm and Wynn McClenahan.

Playwright Christopher Ulloth supported Project Y Theatre Company's Women in Theater Festival over the past decade before his untimely death last year. We've chosen to honor him by continuing to support the women and non-binary artists he was passionate about uplifting through his work with Project Y. As part of the 10th Annual Women in Theater Festival season, Project Y Theatre will be raising funds for the Christopher Ulloth Memorial Playwright Fund, a yearly prize for a woman or non-binary playwright based in NY, NJ or PA.

Christopher G. Ulloth was a New York City based playwright, dramaturg and graphic designer. He was a semi-finalist for the 2015 Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. His plays have been presented at or received development with the Seven Devils Playwrights Conference, Project Y Theatre, the 92nd Street Y, and Bloomsburg University. He was a founding member of Elephant Room Productions and an Associate Producer for Project Y Theatre. He was employed as Director of Product Operations by ALM Publishing Company in New York City. Christopher enjoyed cooking and photography. He also liked drawing and creating artwork. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Bloomsburg University. He is missed dearly by his Project Y friends and family. We were fortunate to work alongside him and with him, on his plays and supporting the plays of others, for the better part of a decade.

The Women in Theater Festival seeks to broaden the opportunities for women in the entertainment industry by producing new work by women with at least 50% female representation of all artists involved. Our festival is a model of going beyond parity, as we commission and produce new works by women+ writers, devisers, and creators, develop an audience interested in feminist theatre, and foster opportunities that center interdisciplinary practices and experimentation.

Project Y Theatre produces new and innovative theatre by diverse voices, with a focus on women and queer artists, on a project-by-project basis. We commision, produce and support new plays and playwrights that appeal to an audience interested in such themes as feminism, race, sexuality, technology, family, and community. We embrace experimentation with new forms of technology as a way to connect to and expand our audience, as well as to expand the idea of what theatre is and can be. We support artists at all stages including emerging, mid-career and established. We support the creation of new plays at all levels including development (like our Caregiver/Parent Playwright Group), workshop (through small imprint workshop productions and limited runs), and fully produced world premieres. Project Y signature programming includes Women in Theater Festival, now embarking on our 10th year in New York City. Other programming includes Workshop Productions; Fully Produced World Premieres at established venues like 59E59 Theaters, ARTNY Theatres, TheatreRow, and Atlantic Stage 2; Yearly Themed Reading Series (past themes include LGBTQ, Race, Religion, Women, Technology); New Play Workshops; International Festivals; New Play Commissions (recent commission series The Visionary Commission, 4 seasons of All Hands On Deck, Zoom Plays, 5 seasons of Hrosthwitha Project); Video Series and 13 years of supported Playwrights Groups. Through our various programming, each year Project Y supports the work of anywhere from 20-50 playwrights. www.projectytheatre.com

