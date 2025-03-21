Presale Tickets on Sale to The Town Hall Spring Shout Benefit Concert Honoring Lin-Manuel Miranda

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for The Town Hall's inaugural Spring Shout benefit concert on May 19, 2025, are now available for purchase on presale starting today, March 20 at 12pm/EST. Tickets can be purchased exclusively through Ticketmaster. Parties are encouraged to buy early, using the code SPRINGSHOUT, to get the best seats available before they go on sale to the public on Friday, March 21.

Promised to be an electrifying experience, the benefit concert will feature performances by original cast members from Hamilton, In the Heights, Freestyle Love Supreme, Warriors and more. Lin-Manuel Miranda will accept The Town Hall Vanguard Award for his trailblazing work that embodies the very essence of Town Hall's legacy and mission-blending artistic excellence, community impact, and civic engagement.

Additionally, the evening will pay tribute to Town Hall's Board President Emeritus, Tom Wirtshafter, with the Town Hall Friend of the Arts Award. Most importantly, the night will gather luminaries from the arts for a not-to-be-missed night of inspiration, impact, and legendary performances on The Town Hall stage, a historic cultural epicenter for more than 100 years. Tickets start at $250 and can be purchased online now

