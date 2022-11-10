Pocket Universe presents 'THE COUNCIL' starring Alyssa May Gold. The event runs November 29th - December 4th.

THE COUNCIL is a week-long event where, at each of seven meetings, with only 19 seats available per meeting, Alyssa May Gold ( How I Learned To Drive, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) using her account of being told that she was running out of time to have children, a semi-working knowledge of Roman Catholicism from 17 years of Sunday School, and the results of some... extensive late night googling... will attempt to convince you, the council, that Jesus was a woman, and that the best selling story of all time needs to be rewritten. Written by Alyssa May Gold. Directed by Molly Clifford. Produced by Pocket Universe.

Alyssa May Gold is a theater / filmmaker most recently seen to critical acclaim onstage in the Tony-nominated Broadway premiere of How I Learned to Drive (MTC), the world premiere of Our Dear Dead Drug Lord (2ST/WP Theater), and onscreen in "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel." But that's not what she's here to talk about!! Alyssa is the founder of Pocket Universe, a New York City based theater and film production company dedicated to reconsidering and reimagining classic stories and conventions and the instigator of The Council. alyssamaygold.com

Molly Clifford NYC Directing: Polylogues (Colt Coeur @ HERE), RETREAT (EST/Youngblood, Two Headed Rep), The Martyrdom, an adaptation of Hrotsvitha's Dulcitius, Karaoke at The Golden Sun Convention Center, Miss Julie, Restaurant in D Major, TARTUFFE (Two Headed Rep), American Dreamers (West of 10th), Soldier (All For One), The Elephant in the Room (NY Fringe). Co-Artistic Director of Two Headed Rep. mollyclifforddirects.com