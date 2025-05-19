Photos: With What Will The Neighbors Say? World Premiere AT THE BARRICADES In Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway World received an exclusive first look inside rehearsals for the World Premiere of At the Barricades, a new documentary theatre play written by What Will the Neighbors Say? Co-Artistic Director’s James Clements & Sam Hood Adrain, directed by Federica Borlenghi. The production will run June 12-29 at MITU580 (580 Sackett Street, Brooklyn NY 11217).

At the Barricades is a source-based history play about the international troops fighting in the Spanish Civil War. The drama follows six different characters from the United States, Spain and Scotland, brought together, despite their varied backgrounds, by a shared desire to fight against Franco’s fascist coup. We join them on the outskirts of Madrid in January 1937 and witness, over the course of a year, how their political loyalties, personal relationships and understanding of themselves are strengthened, challenged and irrevocably changed by the tragedy and the carnage around them. Developed through a partnership with the Abraham Lincoln Brigade Archives (ALBA), this prescient new play asks the question: how far would you go to protect the freedoms of others?

The cast features Sam Hood Adrain, Stephanie Del Bino, James Clements, Edu Díaz, Devante Lawrence, and Chelsie Sutherland. The creative team includes Set Design by Frank Oliva, Costume Design by Johanna Pan, Sound Design by Stephanie Carlin, and Lighting Design by Adrian Yuen with Stage Management and Script Supervision by Skye Pallo Ross.

At the Barricades was developed at the Brooklyn Art Haus with the support of the Brooklyn Arts Council, and through a year-long residency at NYU’s Espacio de Culturas at KJCC with Director Federica Borlenghi and Script Supervisor Skye Pallo Ross. This play is supported, in part, by funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council as well as with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts Grant for Arts Projects in the 2024 cycle.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of international artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood. www.wwtns.org

Photo Credit: Jeremy Robbins

