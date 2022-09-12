Photos: Theater for the New City Presents ANTLERS By Tommy LeVrier

See photos from the production of Antlers at Theater for the New City!

Taking a page from Tom Stoppard, Antlers tells of a teen who skips school in South Peeveetoe, Texas, who goes hunting. He discovers something shocking while out that day. He hopes retelling the story to the local towns folk could help remove shame on his family. When it fails, the teen decides to try another route. Cast includes Don McManus, Shaun James, Judi Beecher, Marie-Louise Boisnier, and Alexander Chilton.

Produced by Chris Sax (Shaun James, associate producer) present At Least He Didn't Die With Antlers On His Head!, a new play by Tommy LeVrier at Theater for the New City (Crystal Field, artistic director).

Remaining showings: Sept 16 @ 9:00 p.m.; Sept 17 @ 5:00 p.m. Theatre for the New City is located in New York City's lower east side, 155 First Avenue (between 9th and 10th streets) Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196313®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35441%2Fproduction%2F1133005?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Marie Louise Boisnier