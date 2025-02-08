News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Spit&vigor's ANONYMOUS at Tiny Baby Black Box Theatre

Performances run through Saturday, February 22nd.

By: Feb. 08, 2025
ANONYMOUS by Nick Thomas is running at spit&vigor’s tiny baby black box theatre through Saturday, February 22nd. This run comes on the heels of a ten-month run of Anonymous in 2023 and 2024. Check out photos below!

This deeply intimate play brings you front and center to witness an addiction support group. When support group leader Charlie is a no-show, a nervous Richard steps up to take control. Addiction, hope and sobriety are all at stake when the group must face their biggest threat so far - a challenge from within.Anonymous is a truly unique theater experience: the audience sits in the circle with the actors and experience first hand what the characters are going through

The cast features Aaron Dorelien, Sara Fellini (The Other Mozart, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Phoebe Halkowich, Jesse Metz, Nicholas Thomas (The Shakespeare Riots), Azumi Tsutsui, George Walsh (Improvisers Mindset). Directed by the inimitable Nicholas Thomas, the design team includes Sara Fellini (materials design - scenic, props, costumes), Adam Belvo (fight choreography) and Nick Thomas (sound design).

Photos: Spit&vigor's ANONYMOUS at Tiny Baby Black Box Theatre Image
Aaron Dorelien

Photos: Spit&vigor's ANONYMOUS at Tiny Baby Black Box Theatre Image
Adam Belvo

Photos: Spit&vigor's ANONYMOUS at Tiny Baby Black Box Theatre Image
Azumi Tsutsui

Photos: Spit&vigor's ANONYMOUS at Tiny Baby Black Box Theatre Image
Cast

Photos: Spit&vigor's ANONYMOUS at Tiny Baby Black Box Theatre Image
George Walsh

Photos: Spit&vigor's ANONYMOUS at Tiny Baby Black Box Theatre Image
Jesse Metz

Photos: Spit&vigor's ANONYMOUS at Tiny Baby Black Box Theatre Image
Nick Thomas

Photos: Spit&vigor's ANONYMOUS at Tiny Baby Black Box Theatre Image
Phoebe Mar

Photos: Spit&vigor's ANONYMOUS at Tiny Baby Black Box Theatre Image
Sara Fellini





