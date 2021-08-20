Photos: RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE Currently AtIRT
A brutal comedy that explores the low wage labor complex and ideological divides between generations of Cuban immigrants.
It's always a great day at Randy's....unless you work there. Written by Alexander Perez and directed by Toney Brown, Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle takes the audience on a thrill ride...through a normal work week.
A brutal comedy that explores the low wage labor complex and ideological divides between generations of Cuban immigrants. Running August 19-29 2021 at IRT Theatre TICKETS