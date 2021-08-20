Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE Currently AtIRT

pixeltracker

 A brutal comedy that explores the low wage labor complex and ideological divides between generations of Cuban immigrants. 

Aug. 20, 2021  

It's always a great day at Randy's....unless you work there. Written by Alexander Perez and directed by Toney Brown, Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle takes the audience on a thrill ride...through a normal work week.

A brutal comedy that explores the low wage labor complex and ideological divides between generations of Cuban immigrants. Running August 19-29 2021 at IRT Theatre TICKETS

Photos: RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE Currently AtIRT

Photos: RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE Currently AtIRT

Photos: RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE Currently AtIRT

Photos: RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE Currently AtIRT

Photos: RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE Currently AtIRT

Photos: RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE Currently AtIRT


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

Norbert Leo Butz

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Performs 'All I Really Want' for The 19th Represents Summit
  • Darren Criss Releases MASQUERADE EP Today
  • Photos: Tom Kitt Welcomes Special Guests for TODAYTIX AT TAVERN Solo Show
  • MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to Headline 2021 US Open Opening Night Ceremony