Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TRUE NORTH recently transformed the New York Estonian House into a Nordic-Baltic dreamscape, an immersive showcase featuring over 50 celebrated artists from eight countries. Check out photos of the production.

TRUE NORTH acted as the inaugural event of Nordic Artists of New York (NANY), a mission to unite and elevate Nordic and Baltic artistry in New York. Founded by Finnish singer-songwriter Petra Jasmiina, the organization hosts a variety of cultural events and showcases, bringing together Nordic and Baltic creatives in a celebration of cultural heritage, community, and environmental values.

From evocative gallery experiences to powerful live performances, the evening spotlighted some of the region’s most beloved and internationally recognized talent, including Johanna Telander, Simona Smirnova, Sirintip, Kristi Roosmaa, Arta Jēkabsone, Ingeborg Kolstad, and the Scandinavian American Theater Company (SATC) — to name just a few.

Photo Credit: Pontus Höök and Rebecca Fondren



Oskar Stenmark

Sonja Haapam ki

Elsa Nilsson & Band of Pulses

Johanna Telander

Simona Smirnova

Eeppi Ursin

Michaela Lind, Ingeborg Kolstad & Ingrid Kullberg-Bendz

Johannes Linneballe

Arta J?kabsone

Josefin Sil n

Kristi Roosmaa

Petra Jasmiina

Ingeborg Kolstad & Sonja Hovik Brend s

Ingrid Kullberg-Bendz & Vanessa Johansson

Sirintip