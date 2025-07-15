 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH

TRUE NORTH acted as the inaugural event of Nordic Artists of New York (NANY), a mission to unite and elevate Nordic and Baltic artistry in New York.

By: Jul. 15, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

TRUE NORTH recently transformed the New York Estonian House into a Nordic-Baltic dreamscape, an immersive showcase featuring over 50 celebrated artists from eight countries. Check out photos of the production.

TRUE NORTH acted as the inaugural event of Nordic Artists of New York (NANY), a mission to unite and elevate Nordic and Baltic artistry in New York. Founded by Finnish singer-songwriter Petra Jasmiina, the organization hosts a variety of cultural events and showcases, bringing together Nordic and Baltic creatives in a celebration of cultural heritage, community, and environmental values.

From evocative gallery experiences to powerful live performances, the evening spotlighted some of the region’s most beloved and internationally recognized talent, including Johanna Telander, Simona Smirnova, Sirintip, Kristi Roosmaa, Arta Jēkabsone, Ingeborg Kolstad, and the Scandinavian American Theater Company (SATC) — to name just a few.

Photo Credit: Pontus Höök and Rebecca Fondren

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Oskar Stenmark

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Sonja Haapam ki

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Elsa Nilsson & Band of Pulses

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Johanna Telander

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Simona Smirnova

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Eeppi Ursin

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Michaela Lind, Ingeborg Kolstad & Ingrid Kullberg-Bendz

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Johannes Linneballe

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Arta J?kabsone

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Josefin Sil n

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Kristi Roosmaa

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Petra Jasmiina

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Ingeborg Kolstad & Sonja Hovik Brend s

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Ingrid Kullberg-Bendz & Vanessa Johansson

Photos: Nordic & Baltic Art Take Center Stage In TRUE NORTH Image
Sirintip


Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos