Photos: Kate Rankine Presents New Work at BREAKING SOUND’s Musical Theatre Songwriting Series

On Thursday 1/23 2025, at the pinkFROG cafe in Williamsburg NYC, theatre artist Kate Rankine took to the stage of BREAKING SOUND’s Musical Theatre Songwriting Series. See photos here!

Rankine presented new work from three original musicals currently in development: Pompeii with music by composer Evelio Sotolongo, Blood is Thicker written with collaborator Vaheed Talebian, and an as yet untitled project with composer Paige Menneci.

After a successful show as part of BREAKING SOUND’s Musical Theatre Songwriting Series, Rankine is now preparing for an upcoming 29-hour workshop of Pompeii, to take place in March 2025.

Photo Credit: John Osborn

Annabelle Skala, Sarah Rossman, and Gabriella Carucci

Evelio Sotolongo

Kate Rankine

