Photos: Kate Rankine And Vaheed Talebian Workshop New Musical With SandboxMusicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, April 24 2025 writers Kate Rankine and Vaheed Talebian workshopped their new musical ‘Blood is Thicker’ as part of SandboxMusicals’ new Playspace program. Check out photos from the workshop.

SandboxMusicals is a new organization based in New York, NY that is dedicated to the development and growth of musical theatre through experimentation and play. SandboxMusicals’ Playspace program hosts 90-minute micro-workshops of scenes/songs from new musicals in development.

The workshops aim to answer questions about the show presented by the writer(s), as well as facilitate new collaborative relationships in a low-risk setting between writers, directors, music directors and performers with a passion for new musical theatre.

‘Blood is Thicker’ is a new contemporary pop musical that follows protagonist Cayden and his partner Tate as they explore the cycle of parenting, and what it means to be queer parents. To do so, they must reconcile with their own fractured familial history.

You can find more about SandboxMusicals and the Playspace program at sandboxmusicals.com.



The cast and crew during the workshop

The cast and crew during the workshop

Vaheed Talebian Kate Rankine, Julia Erickson, Sarah Dacey Charles, Benjamin Walton, Ben Page, Joey Morof, Jonja Merck

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 15% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Jon Clark - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 10% Vote Now!