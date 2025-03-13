Photos: Inside Rehearsals for ARCHIVE OF MY OWN At The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals are in full swing for Archive of My Own, a sharp and witty comedy by Australian playwright and actor Annabel McConnachie. The play, which will be staged as a reading at The Tank on Monday, March 17th at 7pm, explores the life of a young woman whose understanding of romance and sex is entirely shaped by Glee fanfiction.

As she navigates the gap between the idealistic, finely tuned fictional world of Rachel Berry's love life and the often disheartening reality of modern hookup culture, the play delves into the stark dissonance between her lofty expectations and the harsher truths of dating today.

In the rehearsal room, the dynamic cast is bringing McConnachie’s clever dialogue and biting satire to life. Directed with precision by Zoé Zifer, the actors’ chemistry is already evident. This one-night-only event, produced by Mira Bahgat and Isabel Criado at The Tank, offers a unique opportunity to experience Archive of My Own in its early stages, making it a must-see for anyone intrigued by McConnachie’s distinctively zany voice in contemporary theater.

Photo Credit: Vaishanavi Raul



Annabel McConnachie and Nicole Lado

Zo Zifer

Annabel McConnachie and Kevin Smith

Nicole Lado and Isabel Vann

Annabel McConnachie and Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith

Annabel McConnachie

Annabel McConnachie, Kevin Smith and Zo Zifer

Annabel McConnachie and Kevin Smith

Nicole Lado and Isabel Vann

