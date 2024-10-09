Photos: In Rehearsal With MELTDOWN At Theatre For The New City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The World Premiere of Toby Armour’s new play Meltdown opens on Thursday, October 10 at Theatre for the New City (TNC). The limited run plays until October 27 and is produced by Ego Actus Theatre Company in association with TNC. Meltdown is directed by Joan Kane and features puppet design & construction by Jane Catherine Shaw.

Current TV news and the upcoming election is making Alfie so crazy, he hallucinates about the future. He begs his “guide” for advice. and she conjures up dead people. Alfie sees the coming times of environmental disaster, destruction, and evolution(?). Or does he? In Meltdown, a wide array of characters come to life (in puppet form) to help Alfie navigate these trying times including Susan B. Anthony, Ella Fitzgerald, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln.

The cast features Beth Griffith, Debra Khan-Bey, Holly O’Brien, and Mike Roche. Puppeteers include Nico Negron, Paola Paucel, Kervin Peralta, and Samantha Sing.

The creative team includes set and projection design by Evan Frank, costume design by Cat Fisher, lighting design by Bruce A! Kraemer, sound designer Joy Linscheid, and stage management by Meikayla Thomany.

Meltdown runs October 10 - 27 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm, matinees on Saturday, October 12 at 3pm, and Sundays, October 20 and 27 at 3pm. Running time: 75 minutes.

Theater for the New City (Community Space Theatre), 155 1st Avenue (Between 9th & 10th Street), New York City, NY 10003. Subways: L to 1st Avenue, 4/6 to Astor Place, F to 2nd Avenue, R/W to 8th Street. Tickets are $18 for general, $12 students/seniors.



The cast, creative and Production Team behind Meltdown.

Mike Roche, Holly O'Brien

Beth Griffith and Mike Roche

Kervin Peralta and Paola Paocel, Nico Negron

Samantha Sing, Nico Negron

Puppeteer Kervin Peralta

