Photos: First Look at the Cast of HENRY VI, PART 3 at The Wild Project

Atlas Shakespeare Company will return to the stage this fall with a rare production of Henry VI, Part 3, running October 7–12, 2025, at The Wild Project in New York City. See photos of the cast.

Artistic Director Adriana Alter directs the blood-soaked chronicle of betrayal, ambition, and revenge set against the backdrop of the Wars of the Roses.

An unwilling king, a fractured country, and an unstoppable claimant to the throne drive Shakespeare’s least-performed play. Known for its relentless pace and brutal turns, Henry VI, Part 3 blazes with shattered oaths, vendettas, and political machinations. The production features medieval costumes, live sword fights, and a severed head—plus the rise of the character who will become Richard III.

The cast is led by Ryan Molloy as King Henry VI, with Charlotte Blacklock, Chris Clark, Zachary C. Clark, Timm Coleman, Yeshua Robert Ellis, Gabe Girson, Nick Grevera, Clayton Hamburg, Alexander Nero, Leah Schwartz, Christa Sousa, William Oliver Watkins, and Reid Watson.

The creative team includes Jevyn Nelms (costumes), Nicholas Grevera (lighting), and Leah Schwartz (fight choreography).

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Performances run Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Talkbacks with co-founders Adriana Alter and Alexander Nero, along with members of the cast, will follow the evening performance on Thursday, October 9 and the matinee on Saturday, October 11.

Tickets are $29.50 for students and seniors, and $37.50 for adults, and are available at atlasshakespearecompany.com/current-show. The Wild Project is located at 195 E 3rd Street, between Avenues A and B, New York, NY 10009.

Photo Credit: Mercedes Wilby



Ryan Mollo

Charlotte Blacklock

William Oliver Watkins

Timm Coleman

Gabe Girson