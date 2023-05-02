Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway

Washington will return in limited engagement from Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 7 at the coveted downtown Off-Off Broadway "Tense Theatre," run by Beckett Rosset.

May. 02, 2023  

Washington, a new family drama by up-and-coming playwright, Eric Ratee, opened last weekend at The Attic at The Tank. Due to the overwhelming success of their sold out run, Washington will return in limited engagement from Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 7 at the coveted downtown Off-Off Broadway "Tense Theatre," run by Beckett Rosset.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Washington is directed by Mary Neely, and stars Violette Trotter as 'Sadie,' Santiago Mallan as 'Marcel,' Carlos Dengler as 'Arthur,' Heather Lee Rogers as 'Cheryl,' Sam Besca as 'Blair,' and Kara Gordon as 'Nora.'

Tickets for the beloved absurdist family drama are available here.

Photo Credit: Matt Street

Carlos Dengler, Heather Lee Rogers, Violette Trotter, Santiago Mallan, Kara Gordon, Sam Besca.

Kara Gordon and Santiago Mallan

Pictured from Left to Right; Heather Lee Rogers, Carlos Dengler, Violette Trotter, Sam Besca, and Santiago Mallan

Santiago Mallan and Violette Trotter

Carlos Dengler

Santiago Mallan

Violette Trotter and Carlos Dengler

Violette Trotter

Heather Lee Rogers

Kara Gordon

Violette Trotter and Sam Besca




The Michael Chekhov Association Selects Gracie Gardner As 2023 International Summer Worksh Photo
The Michael Chekhov Association Selects Gracie Gardner As 2023 International Summer Workshop Artist-In-Residence For Annual Gathering
MICHA, The Michael Chekhov Association has announced that American playwright Gracie Gardner has been selected as the first recipient of the Theater of the Future Fellowship. 
Teatro Grattacielo Announces Free Performance Of DON GIOVANNI Photo
Teatro Grattacielo Announces Free Performance Of DON GIOVANNI
Teatro Grattacielo presents a free performance of Mozart's Don Giovanni at the Riverside Theater at 91 Claremont Avenue, NYC on June 17, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Northern Manhattans UP Theater Company Premieres THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI Photo
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company Premieres THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company celebrates its 13th Season with their first production featuring live music in the world premiere of 'The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri: An Oral History of Presley Cox and The Fallout Five,' by Kirby Fields.
Leviathan Lab And JW Theatrical Present A Reading Of Penny Puns (IMMIGRANTS) LOVE STORIES Photo
Leviathan Lab And JW Theatrical Present A Reading Of Penny Pun's (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES at Prime Produce
​​​​​​​ Leviathan Lab, a creative studio for Asian American Pacific Islander theatre artists, and JW Theatrical, the production company of Tony-nominated producer, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, will present a two staged readings of (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES.

