Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway

Washington, a new family drama by up-and-coming playwright, Eric Ratee, opened last weekend at The Attic at The Tank. Due to the overwhelming success of their sold out run, Washington will return in limited engagement from Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 7 at the coveted downtown Off-Off Broadway "Tense Theatre," run by Beckett Rosset.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Washington is directed by Mary Neely, and stars Violette Trotter as 'Sadie,' Santiago Mallan as 'Marcel,' Carlos Dengler as 'Arthur,' Heather Lee Rogers as 'Cheryl,' Sam Besca as 'Blair,' and Kara Gordon as 'Nora.'

Tickets for the beloved absurdist family drama are available here.

Photo Credit: Matt Street