Photos: First Look at RECLAMATION From Breton Follies Productions

Breton Follies Productions presents the world premiere of RECLAMATION, a new choreographic work Directed, Choreographed, and Performed by Breton Tyner-Bryan (Winner World London IFF, Madrid IFF, Barcelona IFF) at the Jefferson Market Library Garden Formerly The Women's House of Detention, in collaboration with Allan Berube Prize winning writer and historian Hugh Ryan (When Brooklyn Was Queer), with an original score composed by Ai Isshiki (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theater), performed by Breton Follies Performers Dajuan Harris (Spike Lee, Madonna), James Jude Johnson (Juilliard), Tatiana Stewart (The Deuce, Love Life), and Breton Tyner-Bryan (Big Apple Film Festival LGBTQ SHORTS).

Breton Tyner-Bryan will respond to the metaphysical energy of this historical site, through the medium of dance, as an expression of spiritual freedom, honoring the queer community's undeniable contributions to the Village's culture and identity. With a passion for time travel, nostalgia, and architectural design, Tyner-Bryan has been drawn to the unique history of the Jefferson Market Library. In celebration of public performance spaces as an equalizer of accessibility, Tyner-Bryan is thrilled to be screening her latest films INVICTA and WEST OF FRANK, both shot in New York City, in tandem with the reopening of the Jefferson Market Library in 2021.

Hugh Ryan will read an exclusive excerpt from his new book, The Women's House of Detention, which explores the story of one building and so much more: the people it caged, the neighborhood it changed, and the resistance it inspired.

For more information, visit https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2021/10/16/womens-house-detention-happening.

Photo Credit: James Jude Johnson