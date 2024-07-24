Photos: First Look At THE BAD IN EACH OTHER at The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alexander Perez’s new play, The Bad in Each Other opens tonight at The Tank in midtown Manhattan. The New York City Premiere runs until August 3 and is directed by Paula Ali.

See photos below!

The Bad in Each Other previously received a workshop production at Playwrights Horizons during the 2023 Downtown Urban Arts Festival where it was named runner-up for Best Play. The production is part of “The Tank Presents,” a program dedicated to removing economic barriers so artists can focus on creating art that pushes the boundaries of their mediums.

The Bad in Each Other features Cherrye J. Davis (The Loophole/Public Theater), and Justy Kosek (Equity: A Modern Comedy in Elizabethan Verse/Theatre Row).

What begins as a hot fling between Karma, the ultimate artist badass we all wish we could be, and Felix, the soft, privileged soyboy most of us are, evolves into a years-long passionate tug-of-war that consumes both parties as they struggle to reconcile their ideologies, lust, and exhaustion. What is creative success but a means to betray your ideals? What is activism if not a means to apologize for privilege? Can’t we just stay home and watch tv?

*For audiences 18+. Content warning, includes strong language and sexual themes.

The creative team includes set design by Daniel Allen, lighting design by Natasha Rotondaro, sound design by Monica Athenas, and poster art design by Andy Plants. Hannah Sgambellone serves as associate producer/production manager.

The Tank is located at 312 West 36th Street (btw 8th Ave & 9th Ave), 2nd, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $15 to $35. Performance datesare Wednesday, July 24 at 7pm, Friday, July 26 at 7pm, Saturday, July 27 at 3pm, Monday, July 29 at 7pm, Wednesday, July 31 at 7pm, Friday, August 2 at 7pm, and Saturday, August 3 at 3pm. Running time: 75 minutes.

Photos by Hannah Sgambellone.

