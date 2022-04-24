Photos: First Look At Francesca Ravera And Michael Chinworth In CONSTELLATIONS

Nick Payne's award-winning play, Constellations is currently in its final weekend of performance. The critically acclaimed play stars Francesca Ravera and Michael Chinworth. Kim T. Sharp directs.

Thinking Theater NYC said, "Francesca Ravera and Michael Chinworth deliver dazzling performances. They not only invest their Marianne(s) and Roland(s) with richness and immediacy but also expertly delineate the emotional inflections central to the multiversal movement of Constellations. The cumulative effect is captivating and impactful." La Voce di New York said, "Shining stars Francesca Ravera and Michael Chinworth sparkle on the stage...Francesca Ravera & Michael Chinworth bring freshness, buoyant youth and new life to the British play displaying relatable chemistry and a genuineness in acting that flows nicely and agilely, bringing levity to the strongly intellectual material."

The creative team includes scenic design by Jaime Terrazzino, lighting design by Madeleine Burrow and original music by Michael Chinworth.

What happens when an unlikely pair meets? Marianne (a physicist) and Roland (a beekeeper) have a chance encounter at a barbeque. As the play unfolds Marianne and Roland experience numerous possibilities of how their life and romance could have unfolded. Some are charming while others have a tragic outcome. Traveling over time and to multiple universes, Constellations explores free will vs destiny and love vs passion. An emotional rollercoaster with limitless possibilities.

The Gene Frankel Theatre is located at 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette. Tickets are $28, available at https://constellations4u.eventbrite.com. Constellations runs until April 24 with performances Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.



Francesca Ravera and Michael Chinworth



