Photos: ARCHIVE OF MY OWN In Rehearsal At The Hudson Guild

Archive of My Own, the outrageous and emotionally charged comedy by Australian playwright and actor Annabel McConnachie, will open tomorrow night, July 24, at the Hudson Guild Theater as part of the New York Theater Festival. Check out photos from inside the show's final dress rehearsal.

What began as a raucous reading at The Tank has now evolved into a fully staged production, capturing the chaotic heart of online fandom, fantasy, and the harsh realities of modern dating.

The play follows a young woman whose entire understanding of romance and sex has been shaped by Glee fanfiction. As she navigates the gap between the emotionally articulate world of Rachel Berry’s love life and the messiness of real-world hookup culture, she must confront the heartbreak, absurdity, and strange comfort of her fanfic upbringing.

Photo Credit: Brinly Schreijer



Isabel Vann, Isabel Criado, Nicole Lado

Annabel McConnachie, Kevin Smith

Isabel Vann, Isabel Criado, Nicole Lado

Annabel McConnachie, Kevin Smith

Isabel Vann, Nicole Lado, Annabel McConnachie

Isabel Vann, Isabel Criado, Nicole Lado

Isabel Vann, Nicole Lado, Isabel Criado, Annabel McConnachie, Kevin Smith

Isabel Criado, Annabel McConnachie

Isabel Vann, Isabel Criado, Nicole Lado

Chelsea Castro, Isabel Vann, Nicole Lado, Zo Zifer, Isabel Criado, Kevin Smith, Annabel McConnachie