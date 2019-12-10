Photo Flash: The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN HARLEM

The Classical Theatre of Harlem presents the second year of its holiday production, A Christmas Carol in Harlem, based on the timeless work by Charles Dickens. This year's production is directed by Carl Cofield based on an adaptation by Shawn René Graham with new choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher (Artistic Director of Elisa Monte Dance).This season, the show moves into a three-quarter thrust theater, offering audiences a more intimate theater experience and allowing them to share in the spirit of the show. Cofield has re-imagined large portions of the work to fit this new space and to build on the festive themes throughout the play while allowing the drama of Scrooge's past to unfold. This includes a new set, music pieces, projections, costumes and casting that establishes A Christmas Carol in Harlemas a modern addition to New York City's annual holiday offerings.

Set in present-day Harlem, this holiday treasure is dramatized with CTH's signature style of infusing classic works with an uptown flair. A Christmas Carol in Harlemplaces Ebenezer Scrooge as a real estate mogul who has made his fortune at the expense of others. Scrooge foregoes using his wealth to affect positive change within his Harlem community and instead lives a life of miserly solitude. That is, until three unexpected visitors arrive on Christmas Eve to show him the value of family and how cooperation can lead to a healthy, thriving and prosperous community. This family-friendly production includes original and classic holiday carols tinged with gospel, hip-hop, pop and R&B influences to celebrate the spirit of the season the Harlem way.

A Christmas Carol in Harlem touches on the issues that are affecting so many New Yorkers today such as gentrification and social inequality but infuses it with humor, hope and holiday spirit. CTH reinvigorates this timeless tale to remind us that we all should celebrate our shared humanity.

Recommended for all ages.

The company of "A Christmas Carol in Harlem" includes: Eryn Barnes (as The Ghost of Christmas Past), Reed HarrisButts(as Bennie), Kahlil X Daniel(as The Ghost of Christmas Future), Gabrielle Djenné(as Fan and Belle; The Bacchae), Daniel Echevarria (as Fezz;In The Heights, Something like a Fairytale, The Open Gate), Ure Egbuho(as Sierra Jones; Good Friday, Locked Up Bitches; SCRAPS), Paula Galloway(as Claudette; The Colored Museum, Ain't Misbehavin'), Steve Greenstein(as Jacob Marley; Flashdance the Musical), Emery Jones(as Tiny Timothia), Kaden Jones(as Child Scrooge and Bennie), Charles Bernard Murray(as Scrooge; The Bacchae), Andrei Pierre(as The Ghost of Christmas Present), Angela Polite(as Clock Shop Lady; MARY SPEAKS, Flambeaux), Jeffrey Rashad(as Bob Cratchit and Young Scrooge), and Kenzie Ross(as Mrs. Cratchit; Blood at the Root, When We Left). The ensemble features dancers from Elisa Monte Dance including Tracy Dunbar, Kat Files, Daniela Funicello, Ashley LaRosa and Sai Rodboon.

For more information visit www.cthnyc.org

Photo Credit: Jill Jones





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You