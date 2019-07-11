Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees

Jul. 11, 2019  

The NY Dance and Performance Awards, The Bessies, announced the nominees for the 2019 Bessie Awards at a press conference on July 10. The nominees were selected by the Bessie Awards Selection Committee, an independent committee of 34 dance industry professionals. Award categories include Outstanding Production, Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Performer, Outstanding Music Composition or Sound Design, and Outstanding Visual Design.

Two awards were also presented at the press event. Daina Ashbee received the 2019 Outstanding Breakout Choreographer Award. Alice Sheppard was honored with the 2019 Juried Bessie Award.

The 35th Annual Bessie Awards will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at NYU's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

For the full list of nominees, visit: http://bessies.org/2019-nominees/

Photo Credit: AK47 Division

Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees
Caleb Teicher and Aria Roach

Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees
Lucy Sexton and Heather Robles

Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees
2019 Juried Bessie Award winner Alice Sheppard

Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees
Eva Yaa Asanteewa and Ken Tabachnick of Merce Cunningham Trust

Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees
Rebecca Wender, Leslie Cuyjet, Molly Poerstel, Juliana F. May, Tess Dworman

Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees
Leslie Cuyjet

Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees
Tei Blow and Hyung Seok Jeon

Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees
Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees
Nola Sporn Smith, Stacy Grossfield, Alexandra Albrecht

Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees
Angela Fatou Gittens, Ronald Alexander, Kyle Marshall, Tamia Santana, and Danni Gee

Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees
Dyane Harvey

Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees

Ni'Ja Whitson, Kirsten Davis



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Playful Substance Announces WOMAN'S WORK A Solo Festival
  • Photo Flash: 13 FRUITCAKES At La MaMa Experimental Theatre Co.
  • The Flea Theater Announces New Resident Directors
  • The Theatre Group At SBCC Presents HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS
  • Normal Ave Announces 2019-20 Season With Two World Premieres, A Rare Revival, And The Return Of Free New Works Festival
  • Barefoot Shakespeare Co. & Company Of Fools Present William Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup