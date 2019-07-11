Photo Flash: The Bessies Press Conference Celebrates The 2019 Nominees And Honorees

The NY Dance and Performance Awards, The Bessies, announced the nominees for the 2019 Bessie Awards at a press conference on July 10. The nominees were selected by the Bessie Awards Selection Committee, an independent committee of 34 dance industry professionals. Award categories include Outstanding Production, Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Performer, Outstanding Music Composition or Sound Design, and Outstanding Visual Design.

Two awards were also presented at the press event. Daina Ashbee received the 2019 Outstanding Breakout Choreographer Award. Alice Sheppard was honored with the 2019 Juried Bessie Award.

The 35th Annual Bessie Awards will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at NYU's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

For the full list of nominees, visit: http://bessies.org/2019-nominees/

Photo Credit: AK47 Division

Ni'Ja Whitson, Kirsten Davis





