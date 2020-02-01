Photo Flash: First Look at THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY at the New Ohio Theatre

spit&vigor is thrilled to announce the world premiere of THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY, written by Sara Fellini (2015 NYIT Award nominee, 2014 Planet Award winner // 2018 Planet Award Outstanding Direction nominee). Performances are Wednesdays thru Saturdays at 8PM, March 25th to April 12th at The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St 1E, New York, NY 10002). Tickets are $30. For advance reservations, please visit www.spitnvigor.com.

Sara Fellini's dark new comedy THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY brings the audience front and center as a grotesquely intimate circle of mourners gather within The Maiden Tower brothel to hold a wake for Dorcas Kelly, the beloved former madam, executed for her crimes against humanity, while a riot rages without on the streets of Dublin, 1762. But as the night rages on and Dorcas' many well-kept secrets are revealed, thoughts of adoration for their departed benefactress turn to questions about their own love, lust, fear, and anger.

By the critically-acclaimed and award-winning company members that produced IN VESTMENTS ("wrenching and visually eloquent" - the NY Times) and THE BRUTES (nominated for 7 Planet Connections Awards and an NYIT Award in 2018, "irresistably dramatic" - The NY Times), THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY is the story of an executed brothel madam and the friends, family, and secrets she left behind. The piece is staged in the round with minimal set pieces, with the audience embedded in the walls and furniture of the brothel-turned-funeral home. Sex, lies, murder, and the untold secrets of the dead are unearthed and exposed in this wild and gripping drama.

The cast features Adam Belvo (2015 Planet Connections Outstanding Lead Actor winner, 2019 NYIT Outstanding Lead Actor nominee), Sara Fellini (2015 Planet Award Outstanding Lead Actress nominee), Clara Kundin (The Rover // Torn Out Theater), Eamon Murphy (Oh What a Lovely War on Terror // Edinburgh Fringe), Becca Musser (Turn to Flesh Productions), Nicholas Thomas (Blunderbuss Productions).

Lighting design is by Miriam Crowe.

For more information please visit www.spitnvigor.com/the-wake-of-dorcas-kelly





