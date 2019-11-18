Photo Flash: First Look At The Knife Edge Production Of IN A DARK DARK HOUSE

Neil LaBute's, In a Dark Dark House, runs December 6 - 21 at A.R.T/New York Theatres in Midtown Manhattan. Opening night is slated for December 10. The drama is being presented by Knife Edge Productions, the company's Resident Theatre Director, Sam Helfrich, directs.

This production will mark the first time the play has been mounted in New York since the original production premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2007. In 2008, the Almeida Theatre in London produced the play where director Michael Attenborough worked with LaBute to create a different version of the play. The revised version made its West Coast premiere at The Matrix Theatre Company in Los Angeles in 2014. Knife Edge Productions will present the rewritten version.

Drew, who has been court-confined for observation at a psychiatry facility, calls his older brother Terry, to corroborate his claim of childhood sexual abuse, releasing barely-hidden animosities between the two. In a Dark Dark House tells a tale of sexual and emotional abuse and two estranged brothers who attempt to overcome it and understand the legacy of abuse, both inside and outside their family home.

The cast features David Beck (For Francis/Festival de Cannes), Neil Holland (starred opposite Tony Award Winners Reed Birney and Sutton Foster in the film Mired), and Krystal Tavarez (The House of Brenarda Alba/Stella Adler Studio).

The creative team includes scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, lighting design by Reza Behjat, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, sound design by Daniel Cohen, stage management by Darrelle Bryan Rosales, assistant stage manager Max Jabara. In a Dark Dark House is produced by Sam Helfrich, Neil Holland and Knife Edge Productions, Heather Arnson serves as production manager.

Tickets are $25 (students/seniors/military) and $30 (general) and are available at www.knifeedgeproductions.com. Performances take place at A.R.T/New York Theatres, the Gural, 502 West 53rd Street (corner of 10th avenue), New York, NY 10019. Subways: A/C/E to 50th Street, A/B/C/D/1 to 59th Street. Running time: 90 minutes.

Photo Credit: Brian Hotaling





