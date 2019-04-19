Photo Flash: First Look At A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE At Mister Rogers

The Coven & Precariat Productions, in association with Wolfpack Theatrics, present a history-making new production of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire, featuring a genderqueer/trans actor in the iconic role of Blanche DuBois.

A Streetcar Named Desire runs May 7 - 25 at MISTER ROGERS in Brooklyn. The limited run is directed by Kevin Hourigan and features Mx. Russell Peck as Blanche DuBois.

Set in the sultry and sweltering 1940's French Quarter of New Orleans, this immersive production invites audiences into the Kowalski apartment where young couple Stanley and Stella are joined for the summer by Stella's damaged, fading debutante sister, Blanche. In a play that famously pins the working class, alpha male Stanley Kowalski against the soft, privileged beauty Blanche DuBois, this production speaks to the divided state of the world today.

The cast features Julian Alexander (Blue Bloods/CBS), Max Ca! rpenter (Come Back Little Sheeba/Huntington Theatre, Boston), David J. Cork (True Bible Tales with Rob Askins/The Flea), Isabel Ellison (The Children's Hour/West End, directed by Ian Rickson, starring Keira Knightley), Tony Macht (At Home with Amy Sedaris/tru TV), Yvonna Pearson (Black Panther Women/4th Street Theater), and Russell Peck (Gross Indecency/GayFestNYC).

The creative team includes scenic design by Choul Lee, lighting design by Matthew Webb, sound design by Ian Scot, associate director David Kahawaii IV, stage management by Ryan Juda, assistant stage management by Joseph McCabe, and producing intern Mary Sanders. Produced by Lisa Backwell, Ryan Guiterman, Joey Merlo and Brian Pollock.

A Streetcar Named Desire runs May 7 - 25. MISTER ROGERS, 231 Rogers Ave (between President & Union), Brooklyn, NY 11225. Subways: 2 to President Street, 3/4 to Nostrand Avenue, 2 block walk from subway. Performances are Tuesday - Sa! turday at 8:00 pm, with one matinee on Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating and are available at precariatproductions.com/streetcar2019.

More info available at www.precariatproductions.com

Tennessee Williams (Playwright) won Pulitzer Prizes for his dramas, A Streetcar Named Desire and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Other plays include The Glass Menagerie, Summer and Smoke, The Rose Tattoo, Camino Real, Suddenly Last Summer, Sweet Bird of Youth and Night of the Iguana. He also wrote a number of one-act plays, short stories, poems and two novels, The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone and Moishe and the Age of Reason.

Kevin Hourigan's (Director) credits include The Infinite Love Party at the Bushwick Starr and upcoming at ART, Imagi! ne: Yemen at the Pershing Square Signature Center, Uncle Vanya at Brooklyn College, Farmed at Joe's Pub, Imagine Sisyphus Happy at Pace University, Cenerentola at Curtis Opera Theater; Talk to me about Shame at FringeNYC (Overall Excellence Award) and at the Syrena Theatre in Warsaw, Poland.

Photos by Rosie Soko.



Max Carpenter, Isabel Ellison, and Russell Peck.



Russell Peck and Max Carpenter.



Max Carpenter, Russell Peck and Isabel Ellison.



Russell Peck.



Max Carpenter, Isabel Ellison, and Russell Peck.



Max Carpenter, Isabel Ellison, and Russell Peck.





